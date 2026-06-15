What Fox Corp’s Acquisition of Roku Means for the Future of Independent Streaming: A Q&A with Future Today Co-Founder Vikrant Mathur

Roku’s stock valuation surged by 20% on Friday, June 12 as rumors of the streaming platform’s pending acquisition by Fox Corporation, and news reports this morning confirmed the $22bn cash-and-stock deal. When the deal closes, Fox shareholders will control an estimated 73% of the merged Fox and Roku businesses, with current Roku shareholders owning the remaining 27%.

The deal arguably marks another milestone in the ongoing consolidation of major players in the streaming industry, as it brings together the Roku CTV/OTT platform that reaches roughly 100 million homes worldwide with a news/sports/entertainment broadcast behemoth that includes two growing streaming platforms, the subscription-based DTC service Fox One and the ascendant FAST platform Tubi, along with an eye-popping array of major sports rights.

Roku has operated as a largely neutral gateway to the industry’s largest streaming services The deal promises to significantly expand Fox’s footprint in content distribution and platform ownership. It also raises several questions, ranging from how Tubi and the Roku Channel might continue to coexist, as well as the future of emerging and mid-tier channels and content creators on the Roku platform, as well as how much further consolidation lies ahead for the industry, how critical that consolidation will become for the survival of smaller players, and how Roku’s role in the industry stands to change in its aftermath.

To gain more insight into how the Fox-Roku deal is likely to impact the future of independent streaming operators (in particular those still hoping to establish themselves via the Roku platform) and ad-supported streaming in general, I conducted this Q&A with Future Today Co-Founder Vikrant Mathur.



Vikrant Mathur, Co-Founder, Future Today

Now that Fox is taking control of one of the largest distribution platforms in the U.S., what does this mean for independent FAST channel operators who have relied on Roku as an open and partner-friendly neutral distribution hub?

This deal fundamentally changes the calculus for every independent FAST operator who built their distribution strategy around Roku. For nearly two decades, Roku's neutrality was its greatest asset—it was the Switzerland of connected TV. Operators trusted that the platform would promote content on its merits and serve all partners equitably. That trust is now in question.

Fox has every incentive to prioritize its own properties, including Tubi, Fox News, Fox Sports and The Roku Channel, across the home screen, in recommendations and in ad sales conversations. Lachlan Murdoch himself said on the analyst call that “the discovery of sport rights can really be assisted with distribution across Roku.” That’s a clear signal of how Fox intends to use the platform. The question independent operators need to ask is: where does that leave the rest of us?

We’ve always pursued a multi-platform strategy precisely because over-reliance on any single distribution partner is a vulnerability. This acquisition validates that approach. The operators who built their entire audience on Roku’s organic discovery engine are now facing a very different environment than the one they signed up for.

Can Roku’s neutrality realistically survive under Fox ownership? Does this mean the platform will tilt toward Fox-owned properties like Tubi?

Both Lachlan Murdoch and Anthony Wood made pledges on the analyst call that Roku will “remain an open and partner-friendly business.” I take those commitments seriously as a statement of intent. But history gives us reason to be skeptical about how durable that neutrality proves to be under commercial pressure.

The $22 billion price tag and $8 billion in new debt Fox is taking on creates enormous pressure to generate returns. The fastest path to ROI is leveraging the Roku home screen, data, and ad inventory to benefit Fox’s own content ecosystem. When quarterly earnings calls come around, the temptation to tilt the algorithmic scales toward Tubi and Fox properties will be significant. Committing to neutrality is easy on day one. Maintaining it when your own revenue is on the line is a very different matter.

I’m not predicting overt, overnight changes. But subtle shifts in content row placement, algorithmic promotion and ad sales packaging can reshape the competitive landscape without anyone officially changing the stated policy. That’s what independent operators need to watch closely.

How do you think Tubi and the Roku Channel will coexist going forward? Will they remain distinct complementary brands, or merge as one flagship AVOD destination? What are the strategic benefits for Fox of going in one direction or the other?

Fox has already stated its “expectation” is to keep Tubi and The Roku Channel as separate brands, and I think that’s the right short-term call. Each serves a distinct function. Tubi is a curated, entertainment-forward destination with strong brand recognition. The Roku Channel is more of a platform-native aggregation service—a cable box, essentially. Merging them prematurely would create user confusion and risk eroding the equity each has built independently.

Longer term, though, the strategic logic for deeper integration is hard to ignore. Fox could use The Roku Channel as the discovery layer—the front door—and Tubi as the destination. Think of The Roku Channel as the mall and Tubi as the anchor store. That kind of vertical integration would give Fox an enormously powerful funnel for advertising and audience development. Whether they get there in three years or seven years, the gravitational pull in that direction is real.

Visibility and content row placement on the Roku home screen have long been critical to content discovery and success in the streaming industry. Is it possible for that playing field to remain relatively level following this acquisition? Will it take guardrails or regulation to preserve the balance?

The playing field was never perfectly level, even under independent Roku. Promoted rows, featured placement, and algorithmic weighting were always partially commercial decisions. What changes now is the degree to which a single integrated corporate interest can shape those decisions systematically.

The $400 million in cost synergies Fox has flagged has to come from somewhere. A significant portion of that will likely come from advertising revenue optimization—which means packaging Fox-owned inventory more advantageously. Home screen real estate is inherently finite and zero-sum. Every row that promotes Tubi is a row that’s not promoting an independent operator.

On the question of regulation: I think it’s warranted and likely inevitable. The DOJ and FTC have been increasingly assertive about vertical integration in digital platforms, and this acquisition, which combines a content owner, an ad-sales operation, and a distribution platform into one entity, fits the profile of deals that attract scrutiny. Whether regulators actually impose behavioral conditions on Roku’s platform neutrality is the critical question. Without some form of structural guardrail, the market will correct toward self-preferencing, because that’s simply what the economics of the deal demand.

Does the hefty $22 billion price tag Fox has paid to acquire Roku affirm that AVOD has arrived as the predominant model for streaming distribution and monetization? What else might it tell us about AVOD’s future?

Absolutely. This is the clearest possible market signal that ad-supported streaming is not the backup plan—it’s the main event. Fox didn’t pay $22 billion for nostalgia. They paid it because the combination of a scaled, ad-supported content library and a first-party data platform with 100 million households represents one of the most valuable assets in modern media.

What this also tells us is that the future of AVOD is increasingly about data, specifically, first-party audience data and the ability to sell addressable advertising at scale. Roku’s value isn’t just about content or distribution. It’s about knowing who is watching, what they’re watching and being able to sell that audience with precision to advertisers. The battle for AVOD dominance will increasingly be fought on the data layer, not just the content layer. Independent operators who don’t have a credible data strategy will find themselves at a growing disadvantage.

It’s easy to see this merger as part of a trend toward industry consolidation following Disney/Hulu and Paramount/Skydance/WBD. Does this move put added pressure on other mid-tier M&E and FAST players to consolidate to remain viable?

Yes, but with an important nuance. Consolidation pressure is real, but the assumption that “bigger is always better” in this industry has been repeatedly disproven. Many of the mega-mergers of the past decade—AT&T/WarnerMedia being the most glaring example—destroyed enormous value. Scale creates leverage, but it also creates complexity, debt burdens, and organizational inertia.

For mid-tier players, I think the more important question is strategic clarity, not size. Do you have a defined audience you serve exceptionally well? Do you have a sustainable cost structure? Do you have strong direct relationships with content partners and advertisers? Not every company needs to be in a merger to survive.

That said, there will absolutely be consolidation among operators who lack differentiation, who are essentially fungible libraries without a clear identity. For them, combining with a complementary player makes sense. But consolidation for its own sake, driven by fear of being left behind, tends to produce expensive disasters.

Will Fox’s takeover of Roku push more creators and FAST channel operators toward building their audiences and reach on other OSes like Samsung, LG, and Fire TV instead of Roku?

It should, and I expect it will. Platform diversification has always been a sound strategy. This acquisition just makes the argument more urgent and more obvious. The operators who were perhaps complacent about their Roku dependence now have a concrete reason to accelerate their presence on Samsung, LG, Vizio, Fire TV and Apple TV, among others.

This is actually one of the more constructive dynamics to emerge from this deal. It could redistribute audience and ad revenue across the CTV ecosystem more broadly, which benefits the overall health of the market. Samsung and LG in particular have been investing heavily in their own FAST platforms and first-party data capabilities. For operators willing to build genuine multi-platform strategies, there’s a real opportunity here.

At Future Today, we’ve maintained strong distribution across every major platform—Roku, Fire TV, Samsung, LG, Apple TV, Xfinity, Vizio, and others—for exactly this reason. No single platform should represent more than a certain percentage of your total audience. This acquisition reinforces that discipline for the entire industry.

Is this acquisition another step toward a CTV ecosystem where vertically integrated walled gardens dominate, and what will that mean for ad-supported streaming going forward?

It’s the most significant step yet in that direction. We now have a CTV landscape where the major platform players—Amazon (Fire TV + Prime Video + Freevee), Google (YouTube + Android TV), Apple (Apple TV + Apple TV+) and now Fox/Roku (Tubi + The Roku Channel)—all have vertically integrated content and distribution interests. The independent, neutral platform is becoming an endangered species.

For ad-supported streaming, the implications cut both ways. On one hand, these vertically integrated platforms offer advertisers massive reach, sophisticated targeting and simplified buying. That’s genuinely valuable, and advertisers will continue to flow dollars there. On the other hand, when the platform, the content and the ad sales operation all belong to the same company, transparency suffers. Are you buying the best audience for your campaign, or the audience the platform has a financial interest in selling you? That distinction matters enormously.

This is where independent AVOD operators with clear, brand-safe, well-defined audiences—like Future Today in the kids and family space—have a durable competitive advantage. We don’t have conflicting interests. Our entire value proposition to advertisers is transparency, quality, and brand safety in a defined, high-engagement environment. As the walled gardens grow taller, that kind of clear-eyed, audience-first positioning becomes more valuable, not less. The streaming ecosystem needs independent voices and platforms to remain healthy, diverse and competitive. That’s the space Future Today is committed to occupying.

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