The State of Live Sports Streaming Piracy in 2026

Premium live sports, from basketball and American football to soccer/football and cricket, remain the primary target of streaming pirates in 2026, with the majority of aggressive gatecrashers looking to recast and simulcast high-profile streams while the match is live and its value is highest, according to BuyDRM CEO Christopher Levy in this conversation with Help Me Stream’s Timothy Fore-Siglin at Streaming Media Connect 2026. Levy goes on to describe the forms these recasts typically take, the sophisticated strategies pirates use, and the challenges of stopping them, while Sargeway’s Sarge Sargent chimes in to discuss the material and opportunity costs of live sports streaming piracy and what that means for streaming operators.

Stealing and Simulcasting

Fore-Siglin leaps right in by framing the topic around high-stakes live streaming at scale and the gate-crashing that undermines its security and profitability: “We’re looking to scale it. We're looking to scale it securely. The word that we all sort of fear is ‘piracy,’” he says. “What's the definition of piracy, first and foremost, when we’re talking about this kind of live content?”

Levy takes the ball and runs with it, immediately “zeroing in on what is the unique proposition of piracy that live sports presents.” BuyDRM has been right in the thick of it on the security side, he says. “We provided all the anti-piracy for the Super Bowl, the Olympics, and the Kentucky Derby this year. Live sports is an extremely sought-after pirated product, even more so than tentpole or new-release content because of the mass consumption value of it and because of the timeliness of it,” he explains. “And so a lot of these recasting pirates around the world are very much focused on what I'll call ‘European football’ so our Americans over here don't get confused. European football and cricket and mixed martial arts and mainstream NBA, NFL, MLB games are really the targets of piracy.”

After identifying the targets, Levy moves on to the pirates’ highest-impact M.O.: “recasting live.” Stealing the stream while its live is more critical now than ever in terms of importance to the pirate and the audience, he argues, in this age of instant and ubiquitous clipping because “once the game is out, a lot of the highlights and scores then diminish the value of having captured the live game. It's a little different than MMA, where you could get a fight onto the internet before UFC can even socialize it. Live streaming sports is a very unique window of piracy and it’s mostly recasting to public venues that don't have a license to play the content.”

In this scenario, he says, “bars and restaurants that might get a FireStick from Amazon and get OneFootball's app up on the screen in their bar and they have a $19 pass” designed for a single user or household “but they're selling $10,000 of alcohol and food over a period of two hours” and leveraging the unlicensed stream to get viewers in the door.

Another common form of live sports streaming piracy, he continues, is what he calls “mass-scale pop-up recasters in different countries that don't necessarily respect WIPO, or it takes a while to get to them. And so that’s really the main area of piracy that we see in live sports.”

Losing the Eyeballs

One aspect of sports streaming piracy that’s often overlooked is the opportunity costs of monetizing streaming viewership directed elsewhere, away from the licensed broadcast, according to Sargent. It’s not just the cost of the subscription, say, or the one-time license, but the opportunity to deliver the intended audience to advertisers.

“To me, what’s often missed,” Sargent says, "is the content that's driving the eyeballs to your screens. If you lose that content, you lose control of those eyeballs, then you lose the opportunity to monetize. So then you're going to lose money. You’ve already paid this exorbitant licensing fee to have the right to stream that content. But once people have pirated it and gone to whatever bar or third-party device that they’re using to rebroadcast the stream, you're losing that opportunity to make your money back. So I think operators need to keep that in mind and put any type of techniques and technologies in place to prevent piracy and to kind of regain or recapture those eyeballs.”

Join us August 11–13, 2026 for more thought leadership, actionable insights, and lively debate at Streaming Media Connect 2026! Registration is open!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles