Premium Content Is the Most Valuable Asset in Commerce and It's Being Monetized by Everyone Except the Companies That Own It

Premium media companies sit on something no platform can manufacture: the content that creates culture. A hit show launches a fashion movement, boosts travel demand for a whole region, turns a cast member into a brand. The problem is that the companies creating that content aren't the ones capturing the commerce it generates. Social platforms are. Increasingly, LLMs are. Both are built on top of content premium media companies own.

Inside these businesses, the misalignment shows up in concrete ways. Reality talent often has personal affiliate accounts on LTK or ShopMy, and networks don't want to create friction by asking talent to merchandise products inside the network's own storefronts. In some cases, talent wants a flat fee just to allow their image and likeness in a show storefront. That signals the storefront is being treated as the network's asset rather than the talent's opportunity. Meanwhile, clips from those same shows circulate across social, repackaged by entrepreneurial creators who build commerce around the IP without permission. The commerce is happening. The question is whether the content owners participate in it.

Look at where ad dollars are growing. US ad spending on TV, linear and CTV combined, will reach nearly $100 billion by 2027 but is growing at a compound annual rate of just 3.4%, per eMarketer. Retail media is growing more than five times faster, on pace to reach $69 billion in 2026 after adding more than $10 billion in incremental spending this year. Social will exceed $120 billion in 2026, growing 14%. And ChatGPT's three-month-old ad business reportedly pulled in over $100 million in revenue in its first six weeks, with OpenAI targeting $2.5 billion in ad revenue this year. The pattern is consistent: the channels capturing the growth are the ones embedded in the path to purchase. They aren't just media. They're performance channels. TV remains the largest source of cultural inspiration. It just hasn't acted like a performance channel for that inspiration.

I recently asked ChatGPT to build me a capsule collection inspired by the cast of the Real Housewives. It came back with specific items, occasion-by-occasion styling, and a coherent point of view. The show's actual rights holder had nothing comparable. An LLM with no relationship to the IP did a better job monetizing the inspiration than the company that owns it.

So how do you build this in a way that works for talent? The talent and the network have already collaborated to create something unique: the show itself and the cultural moments it generates. Those moments carry commerce journeys with them whether anyone builds for it or not. The opportunity is to deepen that collaboration by capturing demand they've already created together. Give audiences a way to seamlessly shop at the moment of inspiration. Give brands a surface to influence and accelerate the journey. Do it in a way that's authentic to the IP and the talent. Concretely: give each cast member a creator-style storefront inside the show's storefront, and route the affiliate dollars to them. That's a win for talent, network, audience, and advertisers. And it gives the network three advantages it can't get anywhere else.

First, content density. Modern TV audiences already have their phones in hand while they watch, searching for content related to the show. Meet them there with a rich, interactive shopping experience anchored in the show and the talent.

Second, first-party engagement data. The kind that ties specific products and brands to talent and story beats, making the moment of inspiration tangible and actionable for advertisers. That's the signal that lets brands move from sponsoring content to participating in the commerce it generates.

Third, a distribution flywheel. The streamer doesn't have to fund growth alone. When talent participates in the revenue upside, they have a reason to promote it.

This extends beyond reality. Scripted characters are influencers too. Audiences dress like them, decorate like them, search for what they wore on screen. The streamers that capture that intent through a commerce surface will unlock an opportunity social and LLM platforms can't easily replicate, because they don't own the characters.

The platforms are already moving. In late March, Instagram announced creators can tag up to 30 affiliate products per Reel with Meta taking no commission. That same month, Pinterest premiered a creator-hosted shoppable show on Roku. Premium media companies have every reason to do the same, and a stronger hand to play: they own the characters, the stories, and the cultural moments those creators are building on top of. The media companies that build commerce into their content, in a way that works for their talent, advertisers, and viewers, will turn their biggest asset into their biggest competitive advantage. The ones that wait will watch everyone else do it for them.

Editor's note: This is a contributed article from ShopSense AI. Streaming Media accepts vendor bylines based solely on their value to our readers.]

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