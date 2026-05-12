Nominate Now for the 2026 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards

Today we begin accepting nominations for the 2026 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards, Streaming Media's annual awards program in which the winners are decided by the people who matter most—you, the end users.

This year we're featuring 17 categories, as listed below. Anyone, including vendors themselves, can make nominations, and only one nomination is necessary for a given product or service. We will accept nominations from the same company in multiple categories, but we will not accept more than one nomination per company per category; in some cases, it may make more sense to nominate a product line than a single product. Similarly, companies who participated in the 2025 European Innovation Awards are ineligible for the Readers' Choice Awards, even if they have headquarters on both continents.

Our editorial team will evaluate all the nominations and then announce the final nominations when voting begins.

Nominations open today, and run until June 1. After we've had a chance to sort through your recommendations, we'll open award voting June 16. In a change from previous years, companies will not be able to solicit their employees to vote for their nominees; we don't want this contest to be decided based on the number of employees a company has. Voting will conclude on July 15, and shortly thereafter we'll announce the finalists—the top three vote-getters in each category.

CLICK HERE TO MAKE YOUR NOMINATIONS

The winners will be revealed in the Fall issue of Streaming Media and featured here on StreamingMedia.com.

If you'd like to see which companies took home the Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards in 2025, look to our list of winners.

We can't do this without you, so please think about what companies are doing outstanding work and make your nominations. Vendors in our space can also nominate themselves. The categories below are listed in alphabetical order.

STREAMING INNOVATION OF THE YEAR

AI STREAMING WORKFLOW SOLUTION

AI TRANSLATION AND LOCALIZATION SOLUTION

CLOSED-CAPTIONING SOLUTION

CLOUD WORKFLOW SOLUTION

CONTENT DELIVERY NETWORK (INCLUDING EDGE)

CORPORATE VIDEO/ENTERPRISE VIDEO CONTENT MANAGEMENT PLATFORM

CTV/OTT AD PLATFORM

DRM/CONTENT PROTECTION

LINEAR CHANNEL CREATION PLATFORM

LIVE ENCODING SOLUTION

MEETING/COLLABORATION/WEBCASTING SOLUTION

MONITORING/QC PLATFORM

ON-PREM ENCODING/TRANSCODING SOLUTION

OTT VIDEO PLATFORM

REALTIME STREAMING SOLUTION

QUALITY CONTROL/MONITORING PLATFORM

VIDEO MIXER

Servers.com by Nexcess is the exclusive sponsor of the 2026 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards.

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