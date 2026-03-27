How to Achieve Seamless Shoppable CTV

What strategic and technological innovations are in the pipeline to facilitate more seamless shoppable CTV experiences? Fuse Media’s Karl Meyer, Disney’s Lexi Swift, Spaceback’s Joe Hall, and LG’s Chester Goodson address future prospects for enhanced shoppability in this discussion with moderator Chris Pfaff from Streaming Media Connect 2026.

Meeting Users Where They Are

Pfaff begins the discussion by naming the two things whose successes and failures he’s tracked over his career: user behavior and incremental innovation at scale. He asks Meyer, “What sorts of things do you see in 2026 that you think are going to enable more seamless shoppability or break down some of the friction?”

Meyer says if he was still managing entertainment accounts, streamers, and SVOD/AVOD at Samsung, he’d leverage the homepage, because it’s “lower-funnel, performance advertising at its best,” he notes. “There’s no better way to get an immediate measure on performance or really move product. In the case of the glass at that level, it’s about programming and pushing content and lift analysis, but more so there’s a wide-open door for a tile ad to go into a shopping experience, no doubt."

Pfaff turns to Swift to request her take.

Swift says shoppability is about offering users choice and control and meeting them where they are. Interoperability is key, “because where your comfort might be from shopping from an ad might be different from someone else’s.” Building that trust with customers can happen via social platforms. “So it’s really having the ability for that consumer to interact and make the purchase and go as far as they want with the ad,” she explains.

Following the Customer Journey

Pfaff tells Hall, “I’m wondering if there are some specific things that you’ve seen in the Spaceback/Rembrand world.”

Hall describes Spaceback’s partnership with Roku, whose click-to-buy experience is tied in with a customer’s phone number to complete a purchase. He notes that social media creators have trained customers to purchase through content, so it’s important to bring that behavior into the living room on the TV screen. “We see 50% lift and beyond consistently when using social content in these other environments because consumers subconsciously are trained to respond to that. So we’re seeing a lot of traction and across partners that are integrating much more deeply,” he notes.

Pfaff closes with Goodson, asking what he looks at from an innovation standpoint in terms of what will enhance shoppability.

Goodson encourages looking at the customer journey from the upper funnel down to the lower funnel. “I think creating the awareness, we’ve proven to be pretty darn good at that. Turning on the TV, you might see various placements on the TV to promote a specific brand or category,” he says, and in the lower funnel, LG has implemented Shop Time, which can provide scale. “So for us, it’s utilizing the placements across webOS, our TV operating system, as best we can,” and asking, “How do we take it a step further with our brands to allow those consumers to close that loop and purchase that item or save that item to cart, however they might choose to engage?”

Join us May 12–14, 2026 for more thought leadership, actionable insights, and lively debate at Streaming Media Connect 2026! Registration is open!

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