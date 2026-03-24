Samsung TV Plus Powers the Next Era of FAST, Showcasing Live Events, Creator-Led Content, Exclusive Offerings, and Interactive Features Accelerating the Fan Experience

At IAB NewFronts 2026, Samsung is challenging brands to rethink what TV can deliver with a new era of Connected TV (CTV) built for performance, participation, and outcomes at scale. This year, Samsung Ads, the advanced advertising division of Samsung Electronics, is unveiling a full-funnel performance platform powered by AI and shoppable innovation – also featuring a new commerce integration with Amazon to accelerate impact. Additionally, Samsung TV Plus is expanding its exclusive offering with live events and creator-led programming, plus interactive experiences throughout.

“This moment marks a new era of TV, and Samsung is leading what comes next,” said Sang Kim, EVP and Head of North America Service Business, Samsung Electronics. “Consumers are choosing ad-supported streaming, creators they trust, and live moments they want to experience together, and brands need a platform built to turn that attention into action. By combining connection, intelligence, and outcomes, Samsung is moving TV beyond reach and into real, measurable performance that drives business growth.”

Samsung Redefines CTV Through Shoppable Ad Innovation

Samsung is announcing a partnership with Amazon Ads to bring Amazon’s remote-enabled Interactive Video Ad (IVA) technology directly to Samsung TV Plus, making Samsung TV Plus the first external CTV device partner to offer this capability through Samsung’s integration with Amazon DSP.

Launching in July, the integration enables viewers to take immediate action from their Samsung TV screen. For brands selling on Amazon, “Add to Cart” functionality allows shoppers to purchase directly within their Amazon storefront with a seamless click of the remote. For advertisers who do not sell on Amazon, outcome driven headlines like “Send to Phone” and “Sign Up Today” extend engagement beyond the TV screen.

Advertisers will be able to access and activate Samsung TV Plus inventory through Samsung’s partnership with Amazon DSP, delivering the same seamless buying experience they are already familiar with. They can also tap into Amazon’s trillions of browsing, streaming, and shopping signals—brought together in Amazon Marketing Cloud—to unlock robust measurement and insights across the funnel.

“Our shoppable ad formats are proven to drive measurable performance on and off Amazon through our differentiated combination of broad reach and authenticated signals,” said Kelly MacLean, Vice President of Engineering, Science and Product for Amazon DSP. “By bringing Amazon’s interactive ad technology to Samsung through Amazon DSP, together we’re providing an experience for advertisers to deliver on any full-funnel marketing objective – whether it’s awareness, consideration, or conversion.”

Samsung Ads is also expanding its capabilities with new formats via Creative Canvas, its turnkey solution for brands to update their ad creative for CTV to make participation seamless, intuitive, and impactful. New capabilities including product galleries, vertical video, and click-to-email are evolving the TV screen where viewers can deeply engage, explore, and shop.

“Shoppable innovation is no longer a future concept, it’s the standard,” said Courtney Howell, Head of Agency Development, Samsung Ads. “With our new Amazon integration and the expansion of Samsung Ads interactive ad capabilities, we’re transforming the biggest screen in the home into a fully shoppable, performance-driven platform where inspiration, engagement, and purchase happen in the same moment.”

Samsung Puts Intelligence at the Center of Performance

AI continues to shape Samsung innovation, powering a new era of signal-driven marketing with intelligence embedded across every solution to drive smarter performance.

Samsung Ads is building on Samsung’s innovation in AI, determining who to reach and when and how to reach them, continuously refining delivery, and feeding insights back into the system so every activation becomes smarter over time. When brands activate with Samsung Ads, they are tapping into an intelligent ecosystem powered by AI and designed to drive real business outcomes.

Additional AI-powered solutions include:

AI-Powered Contextual Targeting: Continuous interpretation of action on-screen to influence timing, relevance, and the next best move, ensuring brands appear in the exact right place at exactly the right moment.

Continuous interpretation of action on-screen to influence timing, relevance, and the next best move, ensuring brands appear in the exact right place at exactly the right moment. AI-Powered Audience Collectives: Leverage proprietary Samsung insights across devices to identify those most likely to engage, convert, or respond – keeping campaigns precise, relevant, and highly effective.

“If Samsung TV Plus is the foundation and AI is the engine, performance is the impact,” added Kim. “When TV becomes interactive, performance follows. Samsung is turning attention into action by bringing intelligence, interactivity, and measurement together on the biggest screen in the home.”

Samsung TV Plus Delivers Audience Connection that Drives Results

Samsung TV Plus is the #1 FAST app on Samsung Smart TVs, delivering subscription-free TV to more than 100 million active users globally each month. With streaming hours up 25% year-over-year, Samsung TV Plus has become a daily destination for today’s TV viewers seeking exclusive experiences, live events and creator-led programming.

Samsung TV Plus unites fans in real time through shared cultural moments and live events, creating high-impact experiences that brands can activate through sponsorships, custom integrations, and interactive features. Following its first-ever interactive FanVote poll during the 2025 live Jonas Brothers concert that drove 26x engagement compared to QR-based interactions, Samsung TV Plus is doubling down on interactive experiences that create more meaningful connections between brands and audiences.

In 2026, Samsung TV Plus continues to redefine the future of TV by embedding interactivity across the entire service with partners like A+E Global Media, AMC Networks, LiveNOW from Fox, MotoAmerica, Mark Rober TV, TelevisaUnivision, and Vevo — providing richer experiences for audiences and valuable outcomes for brands.

“Live, interactive experiences and creator-led content have become the new engine of TV, bringing authenticity, community, and cultural connection directly into the living room,” noted Salek Brodsky, SVP and Global Head of Samsung TV Plus. “As Samsung TV Plus looks to the future, our intention is to create meaningful moments that break through. By delivering can’t-miss TV that drives appointment viewing, we’ll provide a powerful pathway for brands to connect with deeply engaged audiences.”

Live experiences and exclusives arriving on Samsung TV Plus in 2026 include:

HOOLIGANS: The ARCH Racing Project with Keanu Reeves & Gard Hollinger: Executive produced by and starring Keanu Reeves and Gard Hollinger, the six-part docuseries follows the founders of ARCH Motorcycle as they enter the world of professional racing with the same precision and innovation that defines their brand. Produced by V10 Entertainment, this underdog story offers an inside look at how the lean, scrappy, and dynamic team at ARCH punches above their weight as they go up against the giants of motorsports. Premiering this summer only on Samsung TV Plus, Hooligans: The ARCH Racing Project marks the service’s expansion into original content with its first-ever exclusive docuseries.

Mark Rober Live Global Event (wt):In a top secret, two-hour global live event on Samsung TV Plus, viral inventor and former NASA engineer Mark Rober invites audiences into a real-time, high stakes scientific mission where discoveries unfold live. Blending cutting edge technology with unprecedented access, this is a rare moment where viewers won’t just watch history, they’ll experience it as it happens. Location and premiere date to be announced at a later date.

MotoAmerica: Samsung TV Plus is revving up its live sports portfolio as the exclusive FAST home of MotoAmerica, the premier motorcycle road racing series in North America, streaming every live race for fans and delivering wall-to-wall coverage throughout the 2026-27 seasons.

When that content is powered by embedded intelligence and paired with the unmatched scale of the Samsung connected ecosystem, the result speaks for itself. Samsung products and services unify content, insights, and commerce to deliver results at every stage of the funnel.

At the top of the funnel, Samsung expands reach and unlocks incremental audiences, delivering +39% more incremental viewers and connecting with 65%+ of viewers otherwise unreachable via subscription-video-on-demand (SVOD). In the mid-funnel, intelligence and interactivity turn passive attention into active engagement, driving meaningful lifts in clicks, participation, and consideration – with interactive ads on Samsung TV Plus proven to deliver 17 times higher engagement than the industry average for interactive ads. And at the bottom of the funnel, built-in measurement connects exposure on the biggest screen in the home to real business impact across TV, mobile, and web – translating engagement into measurable conversions, ROAS, and sales. This past year, Samsung has delivered powerful bottom-funnel results, generating a 488% increase in tune-in for an entertainment partner’s campaign and exceeding a client benchmark by 50% for another streaming partner’s cost-per-action campaign. Additionally, Samsung AI-driven audience optimization and innovative ad formats are driving efficiencies by 90%.

For more information on Samsung Ads and the services available on Samsung Smart TVs, please visit www.samsung.com/us/business/samsungads/

About Samsung Ads

Samsung Ads puts the power of the world’s #1 Smart TV and mobile device brand to work for businesses of all shapes and sizes. With unrivaled reach across hundreds of millions of smart devices, Samsung Ads unlocks audiences at scale, helping advertisers break through to valuable, opted-in consumers in the moments that matter most. Samsung Ads offers innovative ad formats in brand-safe ad environments with full-funnel performance solutions that drive measurable outcomes—from awareness, to consideration, to conversion all in a privacy-friendly manner.

Today, Samsung Ads serves over 25 countries around the globe, bringing brands new ways to engage their audience across Samsung’s portfolio of premium entertainment services, including Samsung TV Plus –the #1 FAST service on hundreds of millions of Samsung TVs globally, Samsung Gaming Hub, Samsung Galaxy mobile apps, and beyond.

About Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus is a premium global entertainment service committed to delivering exceptional experiences for everyone and every moment. As a leader in FAST with more than 100 million monthly active users, Samsung TV Plus offers thousands of shows and movies on-demand all in one place. The streaming service carries over 4,300 ad-supported linear channels across 30 countries and is accessible exclusively on active Samsung devices. Samsung TV Plus is the exclusive FAST home to curated channels and live events including the Jonas Brothers’ JONAS 20 Tour, Letterman TV, Conan O’Brien TV, The Ringer from Spotify, BillboardTV, and top digital Creators featuring Mark Rober TV, Dhar Mann TV and Michelle Khare’s Challenge Accepted. Samsung TV Plus is available on Samsung TVs, Galaxy devices, Samsung Smart Monitor, and Family Hub, all subscription-free. To learn more, visit samsungtvplus.com. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

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