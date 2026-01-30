How to Deliver Low-Latency Multiview Sports Streams to Global Audiences

With all of the inherent difficulties of delivering low-latency live streams at scale, and the growing interest in providing sports viewers with state-of-the-art multiview experiences, what additional technical challenges does multiview delivery create in streaming’s fraught middle mile, and how do top-tier global broadcasters like Globo meet those challenges? Globo Head of Streaming and CDN Platform Marcos Petry discusses how Globo maintains and tunes streaming latency for multiview sports streams in this conversation with streaming consultant Bhavesh Upadhyaya at Streaming Media Connect in December.

Encoding, Packaging, and Sync Challenges of Multiview Sports Streaming Delivery at Scale

Acknowledging that Globo is implementing a unique approach to low-latency multiview sports streaming, Uhadhyaya says to Petry, "You're starting to do low-latency, multiview sports streaming at scale. So you've got a chance to actually start from scratch and build up something new and different. What are your primary encoding and packaging challenges when you're defining your middle mile? And how are you ensuring that you're synchronizing everything across all those multiple feeds when you're maintaining that low latency advantage?"

"Multiview and low latency are different tracks," Petry concedes. "We have two main transmission scenarios: the activation of one-off events and continuous signals. We need to activate in low-latency mode in 24/7 streams and graceful disabling after the football or soccer match ends. And we need to control this transition. So we made a few improvements on our media pipeline, beginning with the encoders. We migrate the protocol to RTMP and SRT. This contributes specific protocols and prioritizes low latency and some tunings on our encoders."

Segueing from encoding to packaging, Petry continues, "We are testing a cloud packaging solution. We initially thought the latency could be an issue here, but we mitigate this, optimizing the connection with the CDN and encoder, leveraging some peer agreements. And finally, at the player level, we have an in- house player here at Globo, so we added support for the LL-HLS codec for making use of the new chunk size specification, and we implemented the technique to compensate the playback speed." Doing so, he goes on to explain, enables Globo to maintain "synchronization with the low-latency event without this acceleration being perceptible to end users."

To maintain the resiliency of the stream, Petry says, "We operate in a dual-stream setup with an active and standby signal in the same game. So in the event of an active failure, the player automatically switches to the standby signal, ensuring the content continues [to be delivered to] the users."

The Multiview Value Proposition

For multiview delivery, Petry says Globo leverages an in-house solution "that is capable of merging up to six signals to one final output, and we customize with some templates that we have here. This feature is not yet operating in low latency. The technical challenge is maintaining synchronization across the input signals. Our solutions address the prioritization and delivering the final output at the pace of this lowest video stream. This is acceptable because the key value proposition here is the ability to follow multiple games or multiple camera angles simultaneously, rather than the latency. So that's the true main solution that we deliver."

"That's amazing," Upadhyaya replies. "I think one of the things that surprised me is that I didn't realize that you were actually able to dial the latency up and down for your linear stream so that you can go from a low latency, normal stream to normal latency for high-popularity event. I think that's pretty cool."

