The Identity Problem Isn’t Loss, It’s Fragmentation

For the past several years, the advertising industry has framed its identity challenge as a story of loss. Cookies are fading. Mobile identifiers are constrained. Platforms are tightening access. The assumption has been that addressability is slowly disappearing.

That framing is misleading.

The real issue facing marketers today is not the disappearance of identity, but its fragmentation. Signals are multiplying across browsers, devices, apps, platforms, and environments, each behaving differently and governed by different rules. Rather than a single, predictable decline, marketers are navigating a patchwork of inconsistent identity signals that vary widely depending on where and how consumers are reached.

This shift has made identity less predictable and far more complex. Safari and Firefox have long limited third-party cookies. Mobile addressability has been reshaped by privacy controls at the operating system level. Changes like the transition from IPv4 to IPv6 and uneven adoption of updated RTB standards have introduced additional inconsistencies in how identity signals appear in the bidstream. The result isn’t absence; it’s uneven visibility.

More Signals Have Not Created More Clarity

In response, the industry has invested heavily in alternative identifiers. Unified IDs, publisher IDs, authenticated IDs, and probabilistic approaches have all emerged to help maintain addressability. These solutions play an important role, but they have also expanded the number of signals marketers must reconcile.

In practice, a single bid request now often carries multiple identifiers at once. Each has its own structure, permissions, and limitations. Without a way to unify them, marketers are left with overlapping and sometimes conflicting views of the same consumer. Identity has become abundant, but coherence hasn’t followed.

This is where the conversation often goes wrong. The industry treats identity as a checklist problem. Adopt the right IDs, integrate the right partners, and the challenge is solved. But identity doesn’t operate in isolation. Without interoperability and resolution, even widely adopted identifiers remain siloed. More IDs alone do not lead to better outcomes.

Connected TV Exposes the Problem Faster than Anywhere Else

Nowhere is this fragmentation more visible than in connected TV (CTV).

CTV has become a central channel for both brand and performance advertising, yet its identity structure looks nothing like the open web or mobile. A single household can surface through multiple platform-specific identifiers depending on the device, operating system, or streaming service in use. Frequency management, attribution, and measurement become significantly more difficult when each exposure is tied to a different identifier.

CTV isn’t broken. It’s revealing what’s already happening across the broader ecosystem. As consumers move fluidly between environments, identity strategies built around a single identifier or channel can’t keep up. CTV forces marketers to confront the need for unification sooner than most other channels.

Fragmentation Extends Beyond Digital

Digital identity challenges are compounded by the reality that some of the most durable signals remain offline. In-store transactions, loyalty programs, household data, and CRM records continue to play a critical role in understanding consumers. These signals rarely align cleanly with digital identifiers unless they’re intentionally resolved.

As online and offline journeys continue to merge, the challenge isn’t collecting more data; it’s connecting the data that already exists into a consistent and privacy-safe view of the individual or household.

What Future-Ready Marketers Are Doing Differently

Marketers making progress in this environment aren’t chasing the next identifier; they’re building identity strategies designed to adapt.

That starts with anchoring identity in first-party data and unifying it across systems. It includes using contextual and geographic signals to complement deterministic data rather than replace it. It also requires prioritizing interoperability so signals from different environments can actually work together.

Measurement is the final piece. As identity becomes more fragmented, connecting media exposure to real-world outcomes becomes essential. Proving which signals and channels drive results is the only way to optimize in a complex ecosystem.

Resilience Matters More Than Perfection

The future of identity will not be defined by the success or failure of any single identifier. It will be defined by resilience. The ability to adapt as signals evolve, platforms change, and new environments emerge.

That resilience depends on unification, not uniformity. It relies on systems that can interpret multiple signals responsibly, fill gaps intelligently, and optimize continuously without sacrificing privacy or trust. Increasingly, responsible uses of AI will help make this complexity manageable, not by replacing strategy, but by enabling it.

The industry doesn’t need fewer signals. It needs better ways to connect them. In a fragmented world, clarity comes not from choosing the right identifier but from building identity frameworks that can endure.

[Editor's note: This is a contributed article from Experian Marketing Services. Streaming Media accepts vendor bylines based solely on their value to our readers.]

