View From the Top: EZDRM | Thinking Security for 2026

Recently, we were asked a thought-provoking question: “Given your global exposure to operators and partners in your travels, what is the single most significant video security topic that you saw emerge for 2026 and beyond?” That is not an easy question to answer, but we did start to distill our thoughts around a few key issues.

There is no doubt in our mind that DRM technology advances have plateaued, demanding a broader outlook on security. As the world keeps shifting towards online video distribution and consumption, more and more attention is being paid to ensuring that large-scale streaming events are protected—in particular live sports events. DRM still is and will always be the core technology for setting content usage and consumption rules, but a focus on DRM alone is too limiting for most critical events. With this in mind, EZDRM is aligning its future growth with a comprehensive Revenue Security strategy that combines new innovative products and proven deployment expertise.

We are combining DRM with innovative approaches to key rotation and envelope encryption solutions, which enhance DRM protections for streaming content and introduce more adaptive configuration capabilities. While this is often referred to as key rotation, our product strategy aims to mitigate the risks associated with encryption key sharing by constraining keys in both duration and geographic distribution across the service. For individuals attempting to unlawfully intercept services, these measures are intended to ensure that any compromised content is rendered unwatchable.

Additionally, momentum is gathering behind the need for content authors and editors to securely assert their provenance credentials. As a member of the widely supported Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), EZDRM applauds that momentum. Our initiatives in C2PA actively contribute to provenance standards and expand the range of tools that leverage those standards in streaming video workflows, especially in the context of live event streaming.

We are not expanding this perspective on our own. Our partners are moving just as fast with a range of enhanced products, as well as pre-integration of combined products into coherent solutions for our more demanding customers at the leading edge of these challenges. Their products include watermarking, geo-fencing, and CDN tokenization, amongst many more.

In short, DRM sets the chosen business model; Precision Envelope Management extends it by limiting the scope of any key sharing; and C2PA maintains trust in the content itself—together they secure revenue, rights, and reputation.

As 2025 comes to a close, we can see that the landscape is presenting new growth opportunities in revenue security. Without losing sight of our core values of future-facing innovation and ease of use, we can respond with media solution architectures that offer a more sophisticated baseline for the video services business.

EZDRM, Inc.

800 Westchester Ave

Suite N641

Rye Brook, NY 10573

USA

ezdrm.com

This article is Sponsored Content

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles