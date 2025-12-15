Presenting… The 2025 Streaming Media Top 100

Here we reveal the 2025 Streaming Media Top 100, our list (appropriately enough) of the top 100 companies in the streaming universe outside of Europe. This list complements the 2025 Streaming Media Europe 51, which acclaims Europe’s key streaming innovators and high achievers.

The Streaming Media Top 100 honors many of the industry’s most innovative and influential technology suppliers, service providers, platforms, and media and content companies, as recognized by our editorial collective. Some are familiar and formidable industry mainstays, while others are comparatively small and newcomers to the scene (or at least to this hallowed company). All distinguish themselves with their pathbreaking approach and their contribution to the expansion, maturation, and disruption of the streaming media universe.

In early iterations, we focused exclusively on technology vendors, rather than content companies. This list has traditionally been entirely about recognizing the companies that enable video services to deliver great content to consumers reliably at the highest possible quality on every device and hopefully to make money from it.

Back in 2018, we streamlined the list to a trim 50 honorees drawn entirely from the ranks of companies supplying products and services on the technological side of the aisle. In 2023, we returned the list to century-size to embrace the content companies that increasingly dominate the conversation. This year, we’ve expanded into other increasingly important areas, reflecting our expanding focus on monetization and essential players in the advertising ecosystem.

Once again, this year, we largely excluded the video production segment of the market. Also, the Streaming Media Top 100 focuses exclusively on companies with headquarters in North America. In August 2025, we published a similar list, the Streaming Media Europe 51, focusing on companies with headquarters in Europe. Of course, some companies have headquarters in both the U.S. and abroad; in those cases,

we ask the company (or they forthrightly tell us) which list they want to be considered for.

So how do we arrive at the list? We invite members of the magazine’s editorial inner circle to look at a master list of all of the vendors in the online video marketplace and assess their importance in the industry. We pool and average out the results, and the top 100 make the list.

This year we added “top” to the title because these companies are, after all, in the memorable phraseology of the early Beatles (IYKYK), “the toppermost of the poppermost” when it comes to all things streaming.