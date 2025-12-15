-->
Presenting… The 2025 Streaming Media Top 100

Here we reveal the 2025 Streaming Media Top 100, our list (appropriately enough) of the top 100 companies in the streaming universe outside of Europe. This list complements the 2025 Streaming Media Europe 51, which acclaims Europe’s key streaming innovators and high achievers.

The Streaming Media Top 100 honors many of the industry’s most innovative and influential technology suppliers, service providers, platforms, and media and content companies, as recognized by our editorial collective. Some are familiar and formidable industry mainstays, while others are comparatively small and newcomers to the scene (or at least to this hallowed company). All distinguish themselves with their pathbreaking approach and their contribution to the expansion, maturation, and disruption of the streaming media universe.

In early iterations, we focused exclusively on technology vendors, rather than content companies. This list has traditionally been entirely about recognizing the companies that enable video services to deliver great content to consumers reliably at the highest possible quality on every device and hopefully to make money from it.

Back in 2018, we streamlined the list to a trim 50 honorees drawn entirely from the ranks of companies supplying products and services on the technological side of the aisle. In 2023, we returned the list to century-size to embrace the content companies that increasingly dominate the conversation. This year, we’ve expanded into other increasingly important areas, reflecting our expanding focus on monetization and essential players in the advertising ecosystem.

Once again, this year, we largely excluded the video production segment of the market. Also, the Streaming Media Top 100 focuses exclusively on companies with headquarters in North America. In August 2025, we published a similar list, the Streaming Media Europe 51, focusing on companies with headquarters in Europe. Of course, some companies have headquarters in both the U.S. and abroad; in those cases,
we ask the company (or they forthrightly tell us) which list they want to be considered for.

So how do we arrive at the list? We invite members of the magazine’s editorial inner circle to look at a master list of all of the vendors in the online video marketplace and assess their importance in the industry. We pool and average out the results, and the top 100 make the list.

This year we added “top” to the title because these companies are, after all, in the memorable phraseology of the early Beatles (IYKYK), “the toppermost of the poppermost” when it comes to all things streaming.

3Play Media
Chief Officer: Chris Antunes, Co-Founder and Co-CEO
3playmedia.com

Adapt
Chief Officer: Justin Beaudin,
Founder, President, and CEO
adaptglobal.io

Agora
Chief Officer: Tony Zhao, Founder, CEO, and Chairman
agora.io

AI-Media
Chief Officer: Tony Abrahams,
Co-Founder, Director, and CEO
ai-media.tv

Akamai
Chief Officer: Tom Leighton, Co-Founder and CEO
akamai.com

Akta
Chief Officer: Alper Turgut, Chairman
akta.tech

Amagi
Chief Officer: Baskar Subramanian,
Managing Director and CEO
amagi.com

Amazon Prime/AWS
Chief Officer: Andy Jassy, CEO
amazon.com/video
aws.amazon.com

Anoki
Chief Officer: Raghu Kodige, Co-Founder and CEO
anoki.ai

Apple
Chief Officer: Tim Cook, CEO
apple.com/tv

Backlight
Chief Officer: Kathleen Barrett, CEO
backlight.co

Bitcentral
Chief Officer: Sam Kamel, CEO
bitcentral.com

Bitmovin
Chief Officer: Stefan Lederer, Co-Founder and CEO
bitmovin.com

BuyDRM
Chief Officer: Christopher Levy, CEO
buydrm.com

CacheFly
Chief Officer: Drazen Dodig, CEO
cachefly.com

Comcast Technology Solutions
Chief Officer: Jack Heney, SVP and General Manager
comcasttechnologysolutions.com

Conviva
Chief Officer: Keith Zubchevich, President and CEO
conviva.com

Crunchyroll
Chief Officer: Rahul Purini, President
crunchyroll.com

DIRECTV
Chief Officer: Bill Morrow, CEO
directv.com

Disney Streaming
Chief Officer: Robert Iger, CEO
disneyplus.com

Dolby OptiView
Chief Officer: Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO
optiview.dolby.com

DoveRunner
Chief Officer: James Ahn, CEO and Founder
doverunner.com

Eluvio
Chief Officer: Michelle Munson, CEO and Co-Founder
eluv.io

Estrella MediaCo
Chief Officer: Albert Rodriguez, CEO
estrellamediaco.com

Evergent
Chief Officer: Vijay Sajja, Founder and CEO
evergent.com

Evertz
Chief Officer: Romolo Magarelli, CEO
evertz.com

ExpressPlay by Intertrust
Chief Officer: Talal G. Shamoon, CEO
intertrust.com

EZDRM
Chief Officer: Olga Kornienko, Co-Founder and COO
ezdrm.com

FanDuel Sports Network
Chief Officer: Amy Howe, CEO
fanduelsportsnetwork.com

FASTchannels.tv
Chief Officer: Russell Foy, CEO
fastchannels.tv

Fastly
Chief Officer: Kip Compton, CEO and Director
fastly.com

Free Live Sports
Chief Officer: Cathy Rasenberger,
Co-Founder and Co-President
freelivesports.tv

FreeWheel
Chief Officer: Mark McKee, General Manager
freewheel.com

Frequency
Chief Officer: Blair Harrison, CEO
frequency.com

Fubo
Chief Officer: David Gandler, Co-Founder and CEO
fubo.tv

Fuse Media
Chief Officer: Miguel Roggero, Chairman and CEO
fusemedia.com

Future Today
Chief Officer: Alok Ranjan, Co-Founder and CEO
futuretodayinc.com

Google TV/Cloud
Chief Officer: Sundar Pichai, CEO
tv.google

Gracenote –
A Nielsen Company
Chief Officer: Jared Grusd, CEO
gracenote.com

Haivision
Chief Officer: Miroslav Wicha,
President, CEO, and Chairman
haivision.com

Harmonic
Chief Officer: Nimrod Ben-Natan,
President and CEO
harmonicinc.com

Hudl
Chief Officer: David Graff, CEO and Co-Founder
hudl.com

IAB Tech Lab
Chief Officer: Anthony Katsur, CEO
iabtechlab.com

IdeaNova
Chief Officer: Juraj Siska, Co-Founder and CEO
ideanovatech.com

IMAX Streaming
and Consumer Technology
Chief Officer: Richard Gelfond, CEO
imax.com/sct

Integral Ad Science
Chief Officer: Lisa Utzschneider, CEO
integralads.com

Interra Systems
Chief Officer: Sunil Jain, President and CEO
interrasystems.com

JWP Connatix
Chief Officer: John Nardone, CEO
jwplayer.com

Kiswe
Chief Officer: Glenn Booth, CEO
kiswe.com

LG Ad Solutions
Chief Officer: Michael Hudes, CEO
lgads.tv

LinkedIn
Chief Officer: Ryan Roslansky, CEO
linkedin.com

Lionsgate
Chief Officer: Jon Feltheimer, CEO
lionsgate.com

LTN Global
Chief Officer: Yousef Javadi,
President, CEO, and Co-Founder
ltnglobal.com

Media Excel
Chief Officer: Narayanan Rajan, CEO
mediaexcel.com

MediaKind
Chief Officer: Allen Broome, CEO
mediakind.com

Meta
Chief Officer: Mark Zuckerberg,
Founder, Chairman, and CEO
facebook.com

Microsoft
Chief Officer: Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO
microsoft.com

Moloco
Chief Officer: Ikkjin Ahn, Co-Founder and CEO
moloco.com

MuxIP
Chief Officer: Thomas H. Link, Founder and CEO
muxip.com

NBCUniversal
Chief Officer: Mike Cavanagh, Head
nbcuniversal.com

Netflix
Chief Officer: Greg Peters, CEO
netflix.com

NETINT
Chief Officer: Joshua Zhu, CEO
netint.com

NORSK by id3as
Chief Officer: Adrian Roe, CEO
norsk.video

Paramount Global
Chief Officer: David Ellison, Chairman and CEO
paramountplus.com

Philo
Chief Officer: Andrew McCollum, CEO
philo.com

PLEX
Chief Officer: Keith Valory, CEO
plex.tv

pocket.watch
Chief Officer: Chris M. Williams, Founder and CEO
pocket.watch

Recurly
Chief Officer: Joe Rohrlich, CEO
recurly.com

Revry
Chief Officer: Damian Pelliccione,
CEO and Co-Founder
revry.com

Roku
Chief Officer: Anthony Wood, Founder and CEO
roku.com

Samsung Ads
Chief Officer: Young Hyun Jun,
Vice Chairman and CEO
samsung.com

Signiant
Chief Officer: Sebastian Vos, CEO
signiant.com

Sling
Chief Officer: Hamid Akhavan, President and CEO
sling.com

Softvelum
Chief Officer: Yury Udovichenko, Co-Founder
softvelum.com

Spherex
Chief Officer: Teresa Phillips, CEO and Co-Founder
spherex.com

Swerve TV
Chief Officer: Steve Shannon, Founder and CEO
swerve.tv

SymphonyAI
Chief Officer: Sanjay Dhawan, CEO
symphonyai.com

TAG Video Systems
Chief Officer: Tomer Schechter, CEO
tagvs.com

TelevisaUnivision
Chief Officer: Daniel Alegre, CEO
televisaunivision.com

TikTok
Chief Officer: Shou Zi Chew, CEO
tiktok.com

TiVo
Chief Officer: Jon E. Kirchner, CEO
tivo.com

Trusted Media Brands (TMB)
Chief Officer: Stephen Colvin, CEO
trustedmediabrands.com

Tubi
Chief Officer: Anjali Sud, CEO
tubitv.com

TVIQ
Chief Officer: Scott Ryan, Founder and CEO
tviq.io

Vecima
Chief Officer: Sumit Kumar, President and CEO
vecima.com

Verizon
Chief Officer: Dan Schulman, CEO
verizon.com

Vevo
Chief Officer: Alan Price, CEO
vevo.com

Viant
Chief Officer: Tim Vanderhook, Co-Founder and CEO
viantinc.com

ViewLift
Chief Officer: Rick Allen, CEO
viewlift.com

Vimeo
Chief Officer: Philip Moyer, CEO
vimeo.com

Visionular
Chief Officer: Zoe Liu, Co-Founder and President
visionular.ai

VisualOn
Chief Officer: Yang Cai, President and CEO
visualon.com

Vubiquity
Chief Officer: Nir Hollander, CEO
vubiquity.com

WiseDV
Chief Officer: Atul Anandpura, Founder and CEO
wisedv.com

Wowza Media Systems
Chief Officer: Krish Kumar, CEO
wowza.com

Wurl
Chief Officer: David Bernath, CEO
wurl.com

Xumo
Chief Officer: Jiro Egawa, COO
xumo.tv

Zeam Media
Chief Officer: Jack Perry, CEO
zeam.com

Zixi
Chief Officer: Mike Aldrich, CEO
zixi.com

Zoom
Chief Officer: Eric Yuan, CEO
zoom.us

