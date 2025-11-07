Eyevinn Technology’s Magnus Svensson Talks the Need for Modular Broadcast Tech Development at Streaming Media 2025

Media solution specialist Magnus Svensson of Eyevinn Technology discusses the company’s role as an independent streaming media expertise firm and how it promotes its services, along with the shift toward AI-driven orchestration in this conversation with Streaming Media contributing editor Timothy Fore-Siglin at Streaming Media 2025.

Sharing Advancements and Developing Open Source

Fore-Siglin asks Svensson to introduce his company.

“I work at a company called Eyevinn Technology,” Svensson shares. “We’re an independent streaming media expertise company based in Sweden, in Stockholm. We’re 26 employees—mainly developers—but a couple of us are working more with strategical technical advice and helping media companies across the world with technology advice and building tech stacks.” He notes that the company started on the streaming and delivery side, and “now we’re actually moving upwards the value chain, especially for live production, because that’s where we see a lot of technology advancements are happening … at the moment.”

Fore-Siglin wonders how such a small company attracts clients. Svensson points to two things: tech blogging to share information about advancements and open source development. “As soon as we have an idea, or as soon as we want to try out a new concept, we do an open source component,” he elaborates. “We publish that, and people find us through GitHub and they want to talk to the people that create the component they’re doing.” In addition, Eyevinn Technology has been working with “broadcasters to do joint development on an open source component. So we share the cost, and the broadcasters get what they need, and we get an assignment to do open source.” After Fore-Siglin wonders about the broadcasters’ locations, Svensson clarifies they’re primarily from the Nordics and Europe, but the U.S. and Canada as well.

Where the Industry Is Going

Fore-Siglin asks, “Do I remember you used to [do]—perhaps you still do—a podcast called Game of Streams?”

Svensson confirms he runs this as a blog series, “where I try to sort of challenge the market a little bit and challenge the industry a little bit with my thoughts of where we should be and where we’re going.”

Fore-Siglin builds on this: “So give me an example of one or two of those things that we should be thinking about as an industry.”

“When I visited IBC, I saw a pretty big gap between what the vendors were trying to push and what the broadcasters and the media companies wanted to buy. They want to buy a flexible, component-based architecture where they can pick and choose the components that suit them best and build the orchestration themselves or the vendors are trying to do with a big bang box [that] solves everything. And that’s the gap I see,” Svensson notes. “And with AI coming in now and the way you can do [things] with AI, I see that orchestration is no longer a product. It’s code.”

Fore-Siglin points out, “It sort of goes back to the mentality of traditional broadcasters, whether they were one volt peak to peak or, say, IP delivery. They’re used to modular systems. Something goes down, you pop a module out, you stick a new module in. So it’s interesting to hear you say that that mental shift in the vendor side hasn’t necessarily happened.”

Svensson acknowledges that they want to make that shift, but the legacy of how they make their money is holding them back. “There are initiatives coming up now where I’m working closely with the European Broadcasting Union, EBU, together with CBC and a few others in the North America with an architecture called DMF, Dynamic Media Facilities, which is a component-based architecture, containerized media functions, orchestrated by a shared storage and orchestration,” he notes.

