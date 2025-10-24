Netflix-Amazon Deal: An Expected Step in a Broader Strategy

Netflix’s decision to make its ad inventory available through Amazon DSP is notable, but not surprising. This move fits squarely within Netflix’s larger strategy to maximize advertiser access across demand-side platforms. Rather than a unique or exclusive partnership, it is another step toward ensuring that Netflix inventory is available to as many buyers as possible, wherever they choose to transact.

The logic is clear: Netflix is not betting on one DSP, it is betting on ubiquity. In the last year, Netflix has steadily expanded access through multiple programmatic pipes, reinforcing its goal of capturing ad dollars across the full spectrum of advertisers - from global enterprises to mid-market challengers. The Amazon partnership is consistent with this playbook. It broadens reach, creates new entry points, and helps Netflix scale its ad business more quickly.

For Amazon, the integration strengthens its DSP’s position in CTV. Amazon offers unmatched proprietary shopper data and purchase-path insights, tying ad exposure directly to retail behavior. That linkage is a compelling advantage for brands whose revenue already flows primarily through Amazon. For these advertisers, the opportunity to align media spend with commerce signals is powerful, offering a closed-loop connection between impressions and purchases.

But context matters. For brands less dependent on Amazon’s retail ecosystem, the calculus is very different. Amazon DSP remains a walled garden, with strict limits on transparency, reporting, and cross-channel optimization. Advertisers may gain access to Netflix’s premium content, but only within Amazon’s framework - often at higher CPMs and with little incentive to hand over valuable first-party data to a platform that is also a retail competitor. The strategic question becomes not “should I buy Netflix through Amazon?” but “what am I giving up if I do?”

That is where independence comes in. Independent DSPs like The Trade Desk allow advertisers to buy across channels with a single, holistic view of performance. They offer more transparent bidding, flexible optimization, and broader measurement capabilities - not just within one ecosystem, but across the entire digital landscape. For marketers who value cross-channel planning, incrementality measurement, and long-term control of their data, independence provides an advantage that Amazon cannot replicate.

The smartest advertisers will test, learn, and allocate budgets across multiple paths. But the lesson of the Netflix-Amazon deal is that diversification is still the best safeguard. Over-reliance on one gatekeeper, no matter how powerful, risks limiting future flexibility. Independence through platforms like The Trade Desk delivers stronger buying power, broader insights, and protection for first-party data strategies that must stand the test of time.

Netflix’s Amazon deal should be seen less as a disruption and more as another reminder that streaming’s future is defined by access. For Amazon-aligned brands, it strengthens an already valuable channel. For others, it underscores why independence, diversification, and data ownership remain the foundation of a resilient CTV strategy. The platforms may evolve, but the principles of smart media planning remain the same: don’t chase scale at the expense of flexibility, and don’t trade independence for convenience.

[Editor's note: This is a contributed article from Keynes Digital. Streaming Media accepts vendor bylines based solely on their value to our readers.]

