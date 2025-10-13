Q&A: Vevo Relies on Data Science for Optimized Ad Experiences

Independent streaming platform and leading music video network Vevo has been collaborating with data science company Domino to leverage AI, with the goal of enhancing both its ad performance and the viewer experience. Vevo’s AI-powered Vevo Evolve suite for advertisers, which launched in April 2025, features the following:

Advanced Targeting: Powered by Vevo’s contextual insights and creative intelligence, advertisers can now activate an AI-built library of 700+ contextual targets and hundreds of privacy-compliant, intent-based behavior audience segments across all Vevo inventory.

Reach Planning and Optimization: Vevo Evolve includes new planning and optimization reach tools—allowing advertisers to incorporate reach curves across planning, media buying, and measurement.

Real-time Measurement: With comprehensive dashboards, advertisers gain access to real-time campaign data to inform optimization strategies and maximize results. For top advertisers, Vevo Evolve also offers advanced attention tracking, optimization, and guarantees.

Vevo announced that its work with Domino’s “data-driven approach has resulted in a quantifiable increase in ad click-through rates by up to 10%.” The company offers a full use case via Domino’s website called Data Science Hits All the Right Notes: Vevo’s Path to a Tastemaking Music Video Network.

I spoke to Natasha Potashnik, head of data, research, and measurement at Vevo, and Thomas Robinson, COO of Domino, to dig deeper into the use case and to discuss the role of AI in Vevo’s business strategy.



Vevo Head of Data, Research & Measurement Natasha Potashnik (left), Domino COO Thomas Robinsin (right)

Brandi Scardilli: Why was it important for Vevo to partner with Domino? What was the draw of this particular company?

Potashnik: Domino gives our data science team the scalable infrastructure to quickly work towards a minimum-viable-product in a highly collaborative environment.

Robinson: Being competitive in advanced advertising requires AI that runs at speed and scale. That is why Vevo and Domino are strong partners. Domino enables Vevo’s data scientists to deliver new AI products quickly and equips analysts with collaborative tools to turn ideas into impact. We’re proud to help the Vevo team drive smarter ad targeting, streamlined sales, and a decisive edge in creating more value for advertisers and audiences.

What does AI-driven ad targeting offer that traditional targeting doesn’t?

Potashnik: AI-driven ad targeting offers higher quality audiences that are more intricately defined, performing better than traditional targeting.

Robinson: One key differentiation of AI-driven targeting is the improvement from traditional demographic-driven targeting. AI can identify much subtler patterns and identify targeting dimensions that aren’t observable by humans. This provides uplift and greater efficiency.

How is AI making Vevo’s sales operations more efficient, as the company notes? Can you provide a specific example?

Potashnik: We are deploying agentic AI to modernize and automate various stages of the operational workflow. For example, we have an agent that populates agencies’ Excel media plans from our CRM and can automatically learn how to fill new media plan templates, saving hours of manual labor.

The use case states, “Vevo’s data science team [provides] a range of data-driven solutions that enhance Vevo’s viewer experience, [and] improve ad offerings. …” Can you give a specific example of how leveraging data helps both viewers and advertisers?

Potashnik: By improving the relevance and personalization of music videos being served to our viewers, we are creating a more attentive experience that ultimately benefits advertisers. Conversely, it benefits viewers, as data-driven solutions enable an optimized, more relevant ad experience.

The use case states, “As advertisers strive to understand the impact of their media spend, Vevo is introducing its most recent product to the Vevo Evolve Suite, integrating attention optimization. Leveraging advanced modeling solutions, Vevo optimizes a campaign’s attention score, ensuring the campaign is not only seen, but also makes an impact.” Can you speak to what’s involved in this new product and how Vevo optimizes an attention score?

Potashnik: We have a robust collaboration with an attention measurement provider that allows us to measure attention across all of our distribution endpoints, across all devices and screens. We use these signals to optimize a campaign towards the pockets that will yield the most attention.

What else should advertisers looking to work with Vevo know about its new AI-based strategy?

Potashnik: Our AI-based products don’t require advertisers to relinquish all control. Advertisers will always have considerations outside of a single KPI or a single audience, and our products are built to allow for that deeper customization.

