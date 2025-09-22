SM 2025: Streaming Veteran & Live Ops Expert Bhavesh Upadhyaya Talks AI & Content Authenticity

In this interview, Streaming Media 2025 Conference Chair Andy Beach sits down with SVTA Subject Matter Expert Bhavesh Upadhyaya for an advance look at Bhavesh's AI & Live Streaming and Content Authenticity panels at Streaming Media 2025, coming up October 6-8 in Santa Monica.

Upadhyaya, co-chair of the AI Group at SVTA, discusses his role and the insights he brings from his extensive experience in live operations. He highlights the industry's shift towards predictive and self-healing AI technologies to enhance viewer experience. He also addresses the challenges of trust in AI, particularly in live streaming, and aims to provide attendees with actionable insights and best practices. The discussion underscores the critical need for robust tools to manage and verify content in an increasingly AI-driven landscape.

"The first panel about C2PA and security and content provenance is really in the world of AI where people are making videos," Upadhyaya says. "Look at the announcements in the last few weeks about amazing videos that are being generated from scratch. How, as a content owner, do you ensure the validity and provenance of your own content that you're putting out there? What is the difference between that and DRM and other types of security mechanisms that people put into place? I'm hoping to really talk to folks who are working on that and telling us how they're thriving, how they're surviving, and how they're protecting their content, and ensuring provenance."

"This is a problem area," Beach concurs. "We're struggling in this current AI age with identifying Gen AI content already. I think as we move forward and it just scales up, the problem becomes infinitely harder. And so having the right tooling in place now is going to be important as we think about how we advance in this and can trust content. Because right now I don't think we fundamentally have a trust of the content."

"Tying it back to the second panel, which talks about QoE and AI and live streaming, there's still a level of trust in how much do you use AI in your live streaming monitoring, because where is the data coming from? What is it trying to predict? Where are the hallucinations potentially coming through? Is your team being sent on a wild goose chase trying to solve a problem that doesn't exist? How are people using the tools to build trust inside there?"

"Who do you see attending Streaming Media 2025 and the sessions you're involved with, and what are you hoping they take away?"

"For the C2PA content provenance session, I really want people who have a content library, have ideas about what they do already, have DRM in place, et cetera, but they need to know what's that next level of ensuring that people understand that this is truly their content," he explains. "How do they protect their reputation in this space and ensure that no one's creating fake versions of their own content out there? For the second one on AI and live streaming, the panel members are known experts in the industry who've been doing it for quite a while. If we can ask them the right questions about how they're working with AI, if we can ask them about the lessons they've learned, the mistakes they've made in this path, the people, the audience members who are part of a live streaming operational workflow team should be able to listen for an hour and get six months' worth of best practices done and know immediately what not to do and some guidance on what to do when they get out of here."

