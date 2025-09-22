SM 2025: Streaming Veteran & Live Ops Expert Bhavesh Upadhyaya Talks AI & Content Authenticity
In this interview, Streaming Media 2025 Conference Chair Andy Beach sits down with SVTA Subject Matter Expert Bhavesh Upadhyaya for an advance look at Bhavesh's AI & Live Streaming and Content Authenticity panels at Streaming Media 2025, coming up October 6-8 in Santa Monica.
Upadhyaya, co-chair of the AI Group at SVTA, discusses his role and the insights he brings from his extensive experience in live operations. He highlights the industry's shift towards predictive and self-healing AI technologies to enhance viewer experience. He also addresses the challenges of trust in AI, particularly in live streaming, and aims to provide attendees with actionable insights and best practices. The discussion underscores the critical need for robust tools to manage and verify content in an increasingly AI-driven landscape.
Register for Streaming Media 2025 with the code SNK40 and save 40%!
"The first panel about C2PA and security and content provenance is really in the world of AI where people are making videos," Upadhyaya says. "Look at the announcements in the last few weeks about amazing videos that are being generated from scratch. How, as a content owner, do you ensure the validity and provenance of your own content that you're putting out there? What is the difference between that and DRM and other types of security mechanisms that people put into place? I'm hoping to really talk to folks who are working on that and telling us how they're thriving, how they're surviving, and how they're protecting their content, and ensuring provenance."
"This is a problem area," Beach concurs. "We're struggling in this current AI age with identifying Gen AI content already. I think as we move forward and it just scales up, the problem becomes infinitely harder. And so having the right tooling in place now is going to be important as we think about how we advance in this and can trust content. Because right now I don't think we fundamentally have a trust of the content."
"Tying it back to the second panel, which talks about QoE and AI and live streaming, there's still a level of trust in how much do you use AI in your live streaming monitoring, because where is the data coming from? What is it trying to predict? Where are the hallucinations potentially coming through? Is your team being sent on a wild goose chase trying to solve a problem that doesn't exist? How are people using the tools to build trust inside there?"
"Who do you see attending Streaming Media 2025 and the sessions you're involved with, and what are you hoping they take away?"
"For the C2PA content provenance session, I really want people who have a content library, have ideas about what they do already, have DRM in place, et cetera, but they need to know what's that next level of ensuring that people understand that this is truly their content," he explains. "How do they protect their reputation in this space and ensure that no one's creating fake versions of their own content out there? For the second one on AI and live streaming, the panel members are known experts in the industry who've been doing it for quite a while. If we can ask them the right questions about how they're working with AI, if we can ask them about the lessons they've learned, the mistakes they've made in this path, the people, the audience members who are part of a live streaming operational workflow team should be able to listen for an hour and get six months' worth of best practices done and know immediately what not to do and some guidance on what to do when they get out of here."
Register for Streaming Media 2025 with the code SNK40 and save 40%!
Related Articles
There are riches in streaming's niches, and one key to monetizing those niches is, of course, serving them. On October 7 at Streaming Media 2025 in Santa Monica, Rashaun Hall of Fuse Media, Shamroc Peterson of Diverseego, Rebecca Avery of Integration Therapy, and Terrence Thames of Cocoa Creative will take a deep dive into the latest strategies for maximizing revenue in smaller, passionate communities.
22 Sep 2025
Streaming Media 2025 Conference Chair Andy Beach and Streaming Media Editor in Chief Steve Nathans-Kelly discuss Netflix and BET keynotes and other can't miss content at SM 2025 coming up October 6-8 in Santa Monica.
18 Sep 2025
On Tuesday, October 7, SVTA's Bhavesh Upadhyaya will moderate the Streaming Media 2025 panel "AI and Live Streaming: Automation and Analytics." AI and machine learning are enabling new efficiencies in streaming workflows and taking live stream monitoring to new levels for those who know how to leverage them. Join this panel to see the cutting edge of real-time production workflows, automation, and predictive analytics.
09 Sep 2025
On Monday, October 6, Chris Pfaff, CEO, Chris Pfaff Tech Media, will moderate the Streaming Media 2025 panel "Debate #1: Is the Future of Streaming Free or Paid/Hybrid?" with TheSoul Publishing's Jonathan Shrank, V10 Entertainment's John Stevens, Integration Therapy's Rebecca Avery, and Hub Entertainment Research's Jon Giegengack.
09 Sep 2025
Award-winning tech podcaster Tom Merritt, co-host of the Daily Tech News Show, will moderate three key sessions at Streaming Media 2025, the streaming industry's premier event coming up October 6-8 in Santa Monica. In this interview with conference chair Andy Beach, Merritt discusses his sessions' focus on how creators and studios alike can hone their creative processes and create content more efficiently.
09 Sep 2025
What are the next-generation strategies for delivering dynamic and profitable sports experiences that will help direct-to-consumer leagues and ad-driven sports streamers connect with mass and niche audiences alike? Join Roku's Joe Franzetta, Swerve Sports' Christy Tanner, Ateme's Remi Beaudoin, Polemic Media's Davis Guinan, and Ring Digital's Brian Ring on October 8 at Streaming Media 2025 for a must-see panel that will discuss the flood of unprecedented rights deals, the niche sports explosion, the growth of interactive sports experiences, and the underlying tech that powers it all.
27 Aug 2025
On Tuesday, October 7, Eyevinn's Magnus Svensson,will moderate the Streaming Media 2025 panel "Cloud vs. On-Prem vs. Hybrid Workflows: What's Next?" featuring AWS's Matt Herson, Wowza's Barry Owen, TATA's Corey Smith, and Qualabs' Juan Pablo Saibene.
25 Aug 2025
On October 7 at Streaming Media 2025, Google, Lionsgate, and Adapt will join a panel on "AI-Powered Subbing, Dubbing, and Localization." Content owners and media tech experts will discuss the challenges and cost efficiencies of scaling global content with voice cloning, AI-generated subtitles, and automation.
20 Aug 2025
On Tuesday, October 7, Chris Pfaff, CEO, Chris Pfaff Tech Media, will moderate the Streaming Media 2025 panel "The Creator Economy and the Future of Video Monetization" with experts from pocket.watch, TheSoul, Creator Television, and Tower House. Creators are shaping the next wave of content, and that wave is rolling in fast. Join this panel to gain insight into the emerging creator economy and how to make it profitable.
13 Aug 2025