Teradek Launches Prism Jetpack: A New Era of 5G Video Contribution for Live Production

Teradek, a leading provider of video transmission and live production solutions, today announced the launch of Prism Jetpack , a groundbreaking 5G video contribution pack designed to meet the demands of live field production at the highest level. With cutting-edge connectivity and studio-grade monitoring, Prism Jetpack introduces a new category of mobile contribution for news, sports, and event coverage.

Built for Critical Live Coverage

Jetpack includes a 7” monitor and an advanced 5G architecture featuring eight internal 5G modems and an antenna array.

At the heart of Jetpack is an advanced 5G architecture featuring eight internal 5G modems and a custom high-performance antenna array, with total support for up to ten simultaneous network connections, including Starlink. Whether operating in densely populated urban centers or remote field locations, Jetpack ensures rock-solid connectivity when reliability is critical. With the ability to stream in 4K60, 10-bit HDR, and carry up to 16 audio channels, it delivers broadcast-grade performance for even the most challenging live productions.

The system offers a 3-hour internal battery and compatibility with Gold or V-mount batteries for hot-swappable power, ensuring uninterrupted operation for extended productions. Flexible SDI and HDMI I/O along with upcoming support for Quad-SDI REMI workflows make Jetpack production-ready for multi-camera shoots.

More Than Just a Pack, It's Your Production Sidekick

What sets Jetpack apart is its integrated 7" SmallHD production monitor, a studio-grade display that's both detachable and highly configurable. It can be mounted directly to the camera for live monitoring or positioned separately for reviewing return feeds in the field. With a 1200-nit daylight-viewable screen and Jetpack's built-in sunshade, it remains clearly visible even in harsh lighting conditions. Designed for real-world production demands, the monitor includes both touchscreen controls and physical buttons for use with gloves, and it is equipped with professional imaging tools like focus assist, exposure assist, waveform, peaking, zebra, and histogram that give crews everything they need to nail the shot.

Designed for the Field

Understanding the physical demands of live production, Teradek partnered with Lowepro to develop a custom ergonomic backpack that's rugged, comfortable, and optimized for all-day use. The pack includes dedicated compartments for accessories and personal items, plus an integrated rain cover, ensuring the system remains operational in unpredictable weather.

Availability

Prism Jetpack is now available through authorized Teradek resellers worldwide. For more information, visit www.teradek.com .

About Teradek

Teradek, a Videndum plc brand, designs and manufactures high-performance, award-winning video solutions for live situational awareness and broadcast production. From wireless video transmission and live video contribution, to SaaS solutions for interagency collaboration, Teradek technology is used around the world to securely capture and distribute ultra-low latency video for mission-critical applications.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.