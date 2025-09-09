Sneak Preview: AI and Live Streaming: Automation and Analytics at Streaming Media 2025

On Tuesday, October 7, Bhavesh Upadhyaya, Subject Matter Expert for QoE, AI, and Live Operations at the Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA), will moderate the Streaming Media 2025 panel “AI and Live Streaming: Automation and Analytics.” AI and machine learning are enabling new efficiencies in streaming workflows and taking live stream monitoring to new levels for those who know how to leverage them. Join this panel to see the cutting edge of real-time production workflows, automation, and predictive analytics.

Confirmed panelists include:

Register for Streaming Media 2025 with the code VIPSTR and save 25%!

Bhavesh Upadhyaya is currently volunteering with SVTA as a subject matter expert for QoE, AI, and live operations in the Streaming Media Operations and Measurement/QOE Working Groups. A veteran of the streaming industry since the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Upadhyaya has experience and expertise in product, operations, and professional services from a range of companies such as iStreamPlanet, Verizon Digital Media, Deltatre, and Warner Bros. Discovery. He is a consultant to the streaming industry, co-chairs SVTA’s AI Committee, and helps coordinate the Streaming From the Moon and Beyond project.

“I’m looking forward to a candid conversation about where AI is actually helping in live streaming today,” Upadhyaya says. “We’ll cover real-time automation, predictive analytics, and how teams are using these tools to catch issues before viewers ever notice. This session is for anyone who owns stream reliability or platform performance and wants clear takeaways they can put into practice next week, no matter the size of their team or budget. One hour here should save them 6 months of trial and error later.”

Sayyad Mohammed is the business development lead for media transport at Evertz. He completed his undergraduate degree at The University of the West Indies in Trinidad, before pursuing his master’s degree at Toronto Metropolitan University in Canada. Mohammed joined Evertz as part of the inside sales department. He transitioned into a solutions architect role, where he honed his technical expertise for 2 years before entering into his current role, which leverages his background in sales and architecture to drive innovation and growth in the media technology industry.

Mohammed is looking forward to speaking about balancing automation with human oversight. He says it “involves strategic integration of AI tools into broadcast workflows where they add the most value without compromising creative or editorial control. For example, AI can manage tasks that improve workflow efficiency, whereas critical decisions can still benefit from human judgment. A hybrid model ensures efficiency while maintaining flexibility and integrity.”

Magnus Svensson is media solution specialist and VP of sales and business development at Eyevinn Technology, an independent consultancy that specializes in video streaming, distribution, and technology. Svensson has many years’ experience with small- and large-scale technology solutions in the TV and media fields. He’s an expert in streaming solution architecture, technical product management, business development, and senior management advisory.

“I’m looking forward to exploring how AI and machine learning can unlock real efficiencies in streaming workflows, especially in live production and monitoring,” Svensson says. “The industry is moving beyond buzzwords into real, practical applications like automation and predictive analytics that directly impact quality and reliability. This panel is a great opportunity to cut through the noise and discuss how we can apply these technologies today to build smarter, more scalable streaming solutions.”

Corey Smith joined TATA Communications in January 2025 as its deputy general manager of media-enabled services. He was previously at Paramount, where he was senior director, software engineering, in CBS Sports. He led the technical team building the next evolution of advanced production technology, strengthening CBS Sports Digital’s leading cloud-based hybrid television production platform. Smith previously worked on Microsoft’s Xbox Live team, managed Sinclair Broadcast Group’s digital news publishing operations across the U.S., and tackled the next generation of cloud encoding and distribution systems for Activision Blizzard Esports.

Juan Pablo “JP” Saibene is CEO of Qualabs, a team of 100 professionals who help organizations innovate, scale, and improve audience experiences with streaming. He has more than 15 years of experience helping global media and media technology companies with complex product and software engineering challenges. Saibene is also a board member of SVTA, an organizer of the Montevideo Tech Community, and chairman of the board of DESEM Junior Achievement Uruguay.

“What I find fascinating is how AI in live streaming is moving from theory into real-world production,” Saibene says. “Models like time-series forecasting, anomaly detection, and capacity optimization are already being used not just for predictive analytics, but also for reducing costs when combined with player-side standardized information (with standards like CMCD v2 advancing rapidly). This interoperability unlocks opportunities for faster technology adoption and reduced maintenance costs.” He says that simultaneously, some vendors are “offering real-time QoS monitoring and AI-driven anomaly detection ‘as a service’ (some of them are our customers), so even smaller or resource-limited operations can benefit without building that engineering internally. That’s a big shift, it makes automation and analytics more accessible than ever.”

Saibene notes the challenge he sees: “AI investments often show low immediate ROI, so it’s difficult to know where to place bets. But one thing is clear, without data, there is no AI. Data is the fuel, and when applied well, AI delivers efficiencies that translate into real cost savings. Crucially, this doesn’t replace humans, it empowers them. Machines take on repetitive, hard-to-scale tasks, while people focus on creativity, oversight, and critical decision-making.” He predicts that “automation and analytics will be just as much about improving business efficiency as enhancing user experience. From predicting demand surges and optimizing infrastructure usage, to smart clipping that reduces operational costs, to helping audiences discover and access the right live content in an ocean of choices, this is where AI will continue to reshape the future of streaming.”

Doug Daulton is the producer and co-creator of a podcast called Future Frames. It aims to cover how AI is affecting media production as a tool for supporting creators through conversations with industry leaders and real-world experimentation. Daulton is an AI and media strategist for Tortu, which he founded to explore how to ethically integrate AI into creative, media, and public-interest systems. Daulton is also producer and technical director at Evergreen Media, which focuses on the creative, business, and technical planning and execution of live events, narrative and nonfiction content, and digital media.

“AI is already reshaping live streaming by making content turnaround faster and more affordable,” Daulton says. “In my own work, tools that generate clips and social snippets from live events let small teams move at enterprise speed—repurposing streams into evergreen content and promotional assets within hours instead of days. But AI isn’t replacing people; it’s a powerful assistant that still requires human judgment. What excites me most is how these efficiencies are just the beginning. As automation and real-time performance capture advance, we’ll see live streaming evolve from a broadcast model into truly interactive experiences that blend storytelling, gaming, and audience participation in ways we couldn’t have imagined before.”

Register now for Streaming Media 2025!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles