Brand Storytelling With CTV: A Q&A With Kargo and DISQO

Adtech platform Kargo released a case study on its partnership with analytics provider DISQO for a multi-platform digital campaign for snack brand Nature’s Bakery along with agency of record, Apollo Partners. (Have you ever had a Nature’s Bakery raspberry fig bar? 10/10, no notes.) Kargo frames the campaign as using CTV to fuse brand storytelling with performance results. The case study says, “Kargo executed a high-attention digital media strategy to engage consumers across screens. The campaign deployed a mix of placements and formats, engineered for performance, allowing the team to test formats and exposure levels with clarity and control.”

According to Kargo’s PR, favorability jumped +12 points, five times the CPG benchmark, and consideration rose +7 points, purchase intent surged +6 points, and branded site visitation came in 3x higher. Here are a few more takeaways from the case study:

Aided awareness saw a +7 point lift, outperforming DISQO’s snacks category benchmark by 1.4x.

Familiarity increased by +9 points, outperforming DISQO’s snacks category benchmark by 1.3x.

Favorability improved by +12 points, more than 5x the DISQO category benchmark.

Kargo media directionally drove 3x higher visitation to Nature’s Bakery branded sites.

Emily Ivankovich, associate director of client services at Kargo, shares Kargo’s role in and approach to this ad campaign, along with Stephen Jepson, DISQO’s president of media effectiveness.



Emily Ivankovich, associate director of client services, Kargo (left); Stephen Jepson, president of media effectiveness, DISQO (right)

Brandi Scardilli: As a consumer, what are some examples of where specifically I would have seen this campaign?

Emily Ivankovich: This campaign was designed to meet consumers across multiple touchpoints, so exposure wasn’t limited to a single channel. Audiences would have encountered the ads through premium display placements, online video, and connected TV. For example, the campaign ran on well-known publishers like Variety.com as well as lifestyle and entertainment networks such as HGTV. By spanning both digital and streaming environments, we ensured the brand was visible in the moments when consumers were most engaged.

Scardilli: Have you done other campaigns with DISQO? If so, what? If not, why was now a good time to partner?

Ivankovich: Yes, Kargo has collaborated with DISQO on previous campaigns. What made this partnership stand out was the ability to leverage both Brand Lift and Outcomes Lift. Brand Lift gave us clarity on how the campaign influenced consumer perceptions, while Outcomes Lift connected those perceptions to real behaviors. We could see not only if consumers remembered or felt more favorable toward the brand, but also if they took meaningful actions, such as exploring the product further, visiting branded sites, or moving closer to purchase. That holistic view of both attitudes and behaviors is what made this study particularly impactful.

Scardilli: The case study notes why Kargo was a good partner: “Nature’s Bakery needed a media partner who could cut through digital clutter.” Why was Nature’s Bakery a good fit for Kargo?

Ivankovich: Nature’s Bakery was a perfect fit for Kargo because their brand values align with how we approach premium media. Our supply and creative solutions are built to help brands stand out in crowded categories, and Nature’s Bakery was eager to differentiate themselves in a highly competitive snack space. By pairing Kargo’s premium inventory with enhanced creative, including interactive elements like QR codes, we gave consumers not only a reason to notice the brand, but also an easy path to learn more and engage directly.

Scardilli: What can you share about how you target and measure shoppable TV campaigns like this one? For example, how do you determine the best “placements and formats,” as the case study says, for the brand? The case study mentions reaching consumers who share brand-aligned values—how does that calculus fit into this strategy?

Stephen Jepson: To reach consumers who align with specific brand values, we utilize the profiles that we have on our respondents. This allows our clients to segment and target campaign strategies based on real behaviors and attitudes.

Ivankovich: For shoppable TV campaigns, our approach blends data-driven targeting with creative testing. We start with contextual alignment and audience insights to identify placements most likely to reach consumers who share the brand’s values. Then we layer in historical performance data to select the formats and units that consistently drive engagement. In this campaign, that meant prioritizing placements that balance attention, interactivity, and relevance. Measurement through DISQO allowed us to validate not only which formats captured attention, but also which inspired meaningful actions, which ensured the campaign was optimized in real time for both awareness and outcomes.

Scardilli: The case study says, “This campaign showed that a specific frequency range was the sweet spot for building awareness and shifting brand perception.” What else can you say about that? Why do you think the sweet spot was “a specific frequency range”?

Ivankovich: While I can’t share the specific frequency range due to legal approval, I can speak generally about the principle. Too little exposure, and the audience doesn’t have enough opportunity to absorb the message. Too much exposure, and the creative risks becoming repetitive, leading to diminishing returns or even negative perception. The “sweet spot” exists in that middle ground where messaging is reinforced enough to build awareness and shift perception, without overwhelming the consumer experience.

Jepson: That frequency range drove the most significant lift in awareness, familiarity, ad recall, and persuasion. It struck the right balance between memorability and oversaturation, allowing key ad placements to resonate without causing fatigue.

Scardilli: What do shoppable TV ads offer that traditional advertising opportunities don’t? What is your criteria for doing a shoppable TV ad in certain scenarios and with certain clients and not others? Are there standard benchmarks for measuring shoppable ad performance?

Ivankovich: Shoppable TV ads take the traditional lean-back experience of television and make it actionable. Instead of just driving awareness or consideration, they invite consumers to immediately take the next step, whether that’s learning more or moving directly toward purchase. We typically recommend shoppable CTV formats when a product or service has a lower barrier to entry, meaning the path to purchase doesn’t require extensive research or comparison. These campaigns work best when there’s a clear, compelling call-to-action that nudges the consumer further down the funnel. In that way, shoppable ads offer higher conversion potential than traditional TV, bridging the gap between brand storytelling and transaction.

Scardilli: How do you differentiate the effectiveness of shoppable ads versus other channels or campaign touchpoints?

Ivankovich: What made this campaign unique is that every element was shoppable, which amplified its effectiveness. For instance, CTV and OLV placements incorporated QR codes and clickable elements, while Runway leveraged SmartCommerce Direct-to-Cart links that added products directly to consumers’ carts. This full-funnel approach created multiple, seamless pathways to purchase. The effectiveness was clear in the data: All placements contributed to measurable lifts in e-commerce visitation. In other words, consumers didn’t just notice the ads, they took immediate action, often visiting retailers like Amazon after exposure. That direct connection between media and measurable shopping behavior is the real differentiator of shoppable formats.

Scardilli: What are the key performance indicators (KPIs) you use to measure success?

Jepson: This campaign focused on aided awareness, consideration, favorability, and familiarity—key performance indicators aligned with the client’s brand goals. While we saw significant lift across these KPIs, DISQO also measured the campaign’s full impact through actual consumer action. Directionally, the campaign drove 3x higher visitation to Nature’s Bakery’s branded sites, showing it not only delivered, but outperformed expectations.

Ivankovich: We look at success through both Brand Lift and Outcomes Lift to capture the full-funnel impact. Brand Lift metrics, such as awareness, favorability, and consideration show us how effectively we’re shaping perception. While Outcomes Lift reveals how exposure translates into real consumer behaviors. Different formats naturally play to different strengths: video is a powerful driver of awareness, while display excels at driving action. The real magic happens when we combine them. As this campaign proved, the synergy of video plus display not only elevated brand metrics, but also drove meaningful action.

Scardilli: This campaign was QR code-based and used channel retargeting. Can you explain why those were the best options? Are there others you considered? Are there ways to measure effectiveness when it’s not a direct click-through or a direct sale?

Ivankovich: We deployed a layered strategy that included both prospecting and retargeting. Prospecting ran across all placements to build awareness, while retargeting focused on consumers who had already engaged. For example, reaching CTV viewers again through OLV and display. Retargeting is especially effective because it speaks to “hand-raisers”—people who’ve already shown interest and are more likely to convert. QR codes added a seamless way to bridge the gap between viewing and taking action. While click-throughs and direct sales are critical metrics, we also relied on Outcomes Lift to measure post-campaign behaviors, such as site visits and search activity, which demonstrated impact beyond the immediate click.

Scardilli: The case study says, “Through DISQO Brand Lift, [Kargo and DISQO] connected media exposure to real outcomes, without relying on modeled data or legacy tracking systems.” What can you tell me about how Brand Lift works and why it’s more effective?

Jepson: DISQO’s Brand Lift connects media exposure to real brand outcomes by measuring how ads shift consumer perception across KPIs like awareness, consideration, favorability, and intent, using person-level data from real people. This allows us to deterministically measure cross-channel advertising effectiveness with clarity.

Ivankovich: Brand Lift helps us understand whether a campaign has moved the needle across key touchpoints in the customer journey—from awareness at the top of the funnel to consideration and favorability in the middle, and even intent at the lower funnel. With DISQO, we design survey questions that directly map to campaign goals. For example, to measure awareness, respondents might be asked, “Which of the following brands are you aware of?” We then compare the responses of those who were exposed to the ads versus those who weren’t, using A/B testing and statistical validation to determine whether exposure drove a meaningful lift.

What makes this study especially powerful is that it didn’t stop at Brand Lift alone. We also incorporated Outcomes Lift, which goes a step further by connecting exposure to actual behaviors. That means we could see if consumers took real-world actions—like seeking more information, visiting branded sites, or moving closer to purchase. Together, Brand Lift and Outcomes Lift provided a holistic view of the campaign’s impact, showing not just how perceptions shifted but also how those shifts translated into measurable outcomes.

Scardilli: How do you measure lift in brand awareness and increased favorability/consideration/intent? How impactful are these metrics for a client when they aren’t tied to specific sales?

Jepson: DISQO measures lift in brand awareness, favorability, consideration, and intent by comparing attitudinal responses from consumers exposed to an ad with a matched control group that was not. These metrics quantify how effectively a campaign is shaping sentiment and brand salience, helping clients build momentum and become the brand consumers think of first when it’s time to buy. When paired with outcomes measurement, clients gain full-funnel insight into what actions consumers take as a result of advertising.

Scardilli: In what circumstances might click-to-buy come across as heavy-handed, proving as a deterrent instead? How do you prevent that?

Ivankovich: Click-to-buy can feel intrusive when consumers are overexposed to the same creative. Once frequency surpasses the optimal range, even the best call-to-action risks becoming a deterrent rather than a motivator. To avoid this, we carefully monitor exposure levels and optimize frequency so the messaging feels timely and relevant, not overwhelming. It’s all about creating opportunities for action without creating fatigue.

Scardilli: Do data-sharing limitations on certain streaming platforms make it more challenging to measure campaign impact?

Jepson: DISQO’s technology enables us to measure advertising at the person level. As a result, data-sharing limitations on certain streaming platforms do not pose a challenge for us.

Scardilli: Is there anything else you’d like to share about this campaign?

Ivankovich: This campaign showcased the power of pairing premium creative with precise media and deterministic measurement. Alongside DISQO, we were able to go beyond proving success. Rather, we uncovered actionable insights that will guide smarter strategies moving forward. For Nature’s Bakery, it wasn’t just about reaching consumers, but about driving meaningful connections and measurable outcomes, which is exactly what we achieved together.

