Vote in the 2025 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards

A lot has changed since we presented the first Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards at Streaming Media West in San Jose in 2007. Nobody was using the acronym "OTT," and if you talked about the cloud, most people assumed you were referring to the weather. For our inaugural awards, just over 3,000 readers cast their votes for 120 products and services, and of the 16 categories back then, only a few are still in play today (can you guess which ones they are?).

When you vote in this year's Readers' Choice Awards—which you can do beginning today—you can choose from more than 100 nominees in 19 categories from analytics and cloud encoding to ad and linear channel platforms and video quality metrics. This awards program recognizes our readers' selections for the industry's top products from companies based outside of Europe. The week of IBC we'll reveal Streaming Media's 2025 European Innovation Awards; visit Streaming Media Global September 12 to see who readers of our European site chose as the top products from European tech companies in 2025.

This year, the Streaming Innovation of the Year category is back by popular demand. To come up with the list of nominees, we solicited entries from our readers, then vetted the list to make sure the right products were in the right categories. It's not a perfect process, so if you see a product that's missing from any category, email us at readerschoice@streamingmedia.com, and we'll add it if it's appropriate.

Anyone can vote, with one caveat—employees of nominated companies can't vote for their own products and services. That's designed to even the playing field a bit, so that a 1,000-employee company doesn't have an unfair advantage over a 100-employee organization. Voting is open through September 5, and, soon after, we'll announce the finalists—the three top vote-getters in each category.

We'll announce them here and in the September/October issue of Streaming Media Magazine.

Voting Opens August 4!

