Nominate Now for the 2025 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards
Today we begin accepting nominations for the 2025 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards, Streaming Media's annual awards program in which the winners are decided by the people who matter most—you, the end users.
This year we're featuring 20 categories, as listed below. Anyone, including vendors themselves, can make nominations, and only one nomination is necessary for a given product or service. We will accept nominations from the same company in multiple categories, but we will not accept more than one nomination per company per category; in some cases, it may make more sense to nominate a product line than a single product. Similarly, companies who participated in the 2025 European Innovation Awards are ineligible for the Readers' Choice Awards, even if they have headquarters on both continents.
Our editorial team will evaluate all the nominations and then announce the final nominations when voting begins.
Nominations open today, and run until July 21. After we've had a chance to sort through your recommendations, we'll open award voting July 25. In a change from previous years, companies will not be able to solicit their employees to vote for their nominees; we don't want this contest to be decided based on the number of employees a company has. Voting will conclude on September 2, and shortly thereafter we'll announce the finalists—the top three vote-getters in each category.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE YOUR NOMINATIONS
The winners will be revealed at Streaming Media 2025 in Santa Monica, featured here on StreamingMedia.com, and honored in the September/October issue of Streaming Media magazine.
If you'd like to see which companies took home the Streaming Media Readers' Choice Award in 2024, look to our list of winners. Last year we received more than 14,000 votes from more than 1,700 voters.
We can't do this without you, so please think about what companies are doing outstanding work and make your nominations. Vendors in our space can also nominate themselves. The categories below are listed in alphabetical order.
- STREAMING INNOVATION OF THE YEAR
- AI STREAMING WORKFLOW SOLUTION
- ANALYTICS/QUALITY OF EXPERIENCE (QoE) PLATFORM
- CLOSED-CAPTIONING SOLUTION
- CLOUD ENCODING/TRANSCODING SOLUTION
- CLOUD VIDEO PRODUCTION PLATFORM
- CONTENT DELIVERY NETWORK (INCLUDING EDGE)
- CORPORATE VIDEO/ENTERPRISE VIDEO CONTENT MANAGEMENT PLATFORM
- CTV/OTT AD PLATFORM
- DRM/CONTENT PROTECTION
- ENCODING HARDWARE FOR LIVE PRODUCTION
- LINEAR CHANNEL CREATION PLATFORM
- LIVE STREAMING SOLUTION
- MEETING/COLLABORATION/WEBCASTING SOLUTION
- ON-PREM ENCODING/TRANSCODING SOLUTION
- OTT VIDEO PLATFORM
- PER-TITLE ENCODING SOLUTION
- QUALITY CONTROL/MONITORING PLATFORM
- SUBSCRIPTION AND BUNDLING SOLUTION
- VIDEO MIXER
