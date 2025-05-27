ICYMI: Streaming Media Connect May 2025

Streaming Media presented its 17th Connect virtual conference May 20-22, featuring speakers from Paramount, Meta, Google, NBA, Roku, Warner Bros. Discovery, AWS, Akamai, Fubo, DAZN, Fremantle, IAB, Philo, Estrella, Eluvio, nanocosmos, Cerberus, and more, and session topics ranging from and sports on FAST to biddable advertising to SGAI to AI in live streaming to Media Over QUIC (MoQ) and more.
On Wednesday, May 21, at Streaming Media Connect, Nadine Krefetz, Consultant, Reality Software, moderated the panel "Server-Guided Ad Insertion (SGAI) and the Future of Streaming AdTech," which explored how Server-guided ad insertion (SGAI) is now being used, how effectively it is being implemented, and how likely it is to move into the ad-supported streaming mainstream. The panelists were Sourya Roy, Senior Product Manager, Google, Jarred Wilichinsky, SVP Global Digital Ad Operations, Paramount, Katie Stroud, Senior Product Manager, Ad Experiences, IAB Tech Lab, and David Hassoun, Streaming Media Consultant, Muxed Consulting - ex-Dolby, RealEyes.
27 May 2025
On Thursday, May 22, at Streaming Media Connect, Nadine Krefetz, Consultant, Reality Software, moderated the panel "In AI We Trust? AI and Content Authenticity," which looked at how being assured of content validity is more important now than ever before in a world of AI-created synthetic content and deepfakes. The panelists were Andy Beach, Media & AI Strategist, Alchemy Creations, and Conference Chair, Streaming Media 2025; Renard Jenkins, President and CEO, I2A2 Technologies, Studios & Labs; Lindsay Stewart, CEO and Founder, Stringr; and Manny Ahmed, Founder and CEO, OpenOrigins.
23 May 2025
On Wednesday, May 21, at Streaming Media Connect, Ashling Digital Founder & CEO Michael Nagle moderated the panel "FAST Break: Packaging and Selling Sports on FAST." The panelists set out to answer these questions: What do FAST sports channels look like? What kind of sports programming works on FAST? How do successful FAST sports channels target audiences and satisfy advertisers at the same time?
22 May 2025
