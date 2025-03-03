Highlights First: How to Leverage Gen AI for Personalized Short-Form Sports Experiences

As a new generation of highlights-first fans moves into the sports fandom mainstream, sports broadcasters need the agility and tech-savviness to produce and monetize personalized, short-form sports content at scale that meets the experiential demands of millennial and Gen Z fans. Fortunately Gen AI is a game-changer for sports highlights and personalization, as Play Anywhere’s Pete Scott and Ring Digital’s Brian Ring discuss in this clip from Streaming Media Connect 2025.

Superserving Sports Audiences

Asked by Ring how he sees sports media companies changing their playbooks and leveraging Gen AI to serve a generation that would rather "watch highlights and talk trash to each other" than sit through entire live games, Scott discusses strategic moves by companies like Bleacher Report to secure highlight rights and deliver sports content tailored to the preferences and expectations of that demographic.

"My old company, Bleacher Report, in the last new renewal [of their contract] with the NBA, paid a separate fee to have highlights for NBA games, and they wrote a big check for that. That was symbiotic because Bleacher has such a young demo, they're basically munching on those highlights instead of watching a live game," he explains. "If you aggregate live rights and highlight rights, you could one day have them competing against each other in the sense of the value of those rights. WSC Sports and others who have automated the clipping of highlight allows all of that to happen." Scott goes on to explain that sports rights and content owners who have the data to know that "a user is a fan of a particular team or player," can now use an AI-powered solution like Databricks or Snowflake to "create a personalized SportsCenter for every single person." Scott describes this capability as "super-valuable" and readily monetized. "Your chance of engagement, clickthroughs, and associations with advertisers just grows. because at scale with large-language models and with AI, you're able to hyper-serve every single individual with the right content in the right place and on the right platform."

