ICYMI: Streaming Media Connect February 2025

Streaming Media presented its 16th Connect virtual conference February 25-27, featuring speakers from YouTube, Meta, Amazon, Roku, Akamai, Google Cloud, Plex, DAZN, Fremantle, A+E, Vevo, Philo, Tubi, The Trade Desk, Sinclair, Vizio, Revry, and more, and session topics ranging from live streaming delivery at scale and FAST infrastructure and monetization to app and UX to programmatic vs. direct advertising to CTV and the OS wars.session topics ranging from streaming monetization to FAST strategy to OTT bundling to cloud streaming OpEx and live streaming at scale.

The first and third days kicked off with keynote fireside chats featuring Media Universe Cartographer Evan Shapiro and Matthew Henick of The Trade Desk, Bruno Giner of NPAW, and Catherine Sullivan of National CineMedia. Other highlights included fiery debates on the impact of premium licensing for sports streams on sports fandom and programmatic vs. direct/brand advertising, plus the lively panels Beat the Clock: How to Deliver Five-Nines Sports Streams at Scale, How to Meet the Challenges of New Codec Adoption and Deployment, FAST Forward: How FAST Platform and Infrastructure Providers Can Better Serve the Market, and App Crackle Pop: What a Video App Really Needs. Also not to be missed was an edifying interview on the state of content piracy and protection with Tim Siglin of Help Me Stream and Christopher Levy of EZDRM.

Check out a playlist featuring the complete Streaming Media Connect program on Streaming Media's YouTube channel to catch the sessions you missed and those you want to relive through the magic of VOD.

Streaming Media Connect will return on May 20-22, 2025, for another round of deep dives and provocative conversations with the top thought leaders in the industry.

