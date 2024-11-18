Hot Products: Magewell USB Capture HDMI 4K Pro

Magewell’s USB Capture family has long been the gold standard for professional video capture devices, earning a reputation for being the easiest and most reliable way to bring video and audio signals into software for live streaming, video conferencing, medical imaging, and more. The new USB Capture HDMI 4K Pro continues this tradition while adding the ability to capture video sources up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second.

Magewell’s compact USB Capture devices enable computers including laptops to capture high-quality AV signals through a USB interface, with no additional power source required. The new USB Capture HDMI 4K Pro offers everything that users love about the existing USB Capture HDMI 4K Plus model, while leveraging 20Gbps USB transfer performance on compatible host systems to enable the capture of 4K video at higher frame rates and color precision.

4K at 60fps, 4:4:4 over USB

When used with a host computer that has a 20Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface, the USB Capture HDMI 4K Pro can capture HDMI inputs up to 4096x2160 (including 3840x2160 Ultra HD) at 60fps with 4:4:4 chroma fidelity. The device is also compatible with lesser-performance USB 3.2, USB 3.1, and USB 3.0 interfaces for capturing lower video signals (such as 1080p60 or 4K at 30fps 4:2:0 over 5Gbps USB, or 4K at 60fps 4:2:0 with 10Gbps USB), with the capture capabilities dependent on the host USB connectivity and operating system.

The USB Capture HDMI 4K Pro features driver-free setup and automatic input signal format detection for true plug-and-play operation, with support for Windows®, Mac®, Linux®, and Chrome® operating systems. In addition to extensive software compatibility through the UVC specification, an SDK is available for third-party developers to leverage the device’s unique features—such as the new ability to capture 10-bit High Dynamic Range (HDR) signals—in their software.

Rich Features

The USB Capture HDMI 4K Pro supports embedded HDMI audio, plus an analog audio input and stereo headphone output. HDMI loop-through connectivity simultaneously sends the source signal to a monitor or projector without needing a splitter. Built-in FPGA-based video processing provides high-quality deinterlacing, up/down conversion, and image controls while maximizing host system CPU availability for third-party software.

For users who wish to manually fine-tune the operation of the USB Capture HDMI 4K Pro, Magewell’s free USB Capture Utility software lets them configure capture parameters, upgrade the device’s firmware, customize the name that the device appears as in software, view detailed status information, and more.

Magewell solutions are distributed in North America and South America by Mobile Video Devices (MVD).

