IBC 2024 Streaming Media Digest – AI, 5G, Live Sports, Content Creation, and More

ICYMI: here is a complete collection of Streaming Media’s IBC 2024 coverage. With exhibitors, speakers, and visitors from more than 170 nations, this year’s event was an in-depth cornucopia of all the latest streaming, broadcasting, media, and entertainment hot topics, including AI, 5G, live sports, content creation, and much more.

Conversation and Content Curation with Imaginario AI – by Steve Nathans-Kelly

One AI-driven solution that stood out at IBC 2024 as particularly smart and creative comes from a London-based company called Imaginario AI. I met with CEO and Co-Founder Jose M. Puga and got an up-close look at a content indexing and curation tool that uses multimodal AI models to "make video content searchable like text." Imaginario AI made a big enough splash at IBC this year to take home 1st prize in the "Manage" category of the IABM's BaM awards.

Four Things You (Might Have) Missed at IBC – by Brian Ring

New innovations in server-guided ad insertion, NRCS-based news program production management, cost and carbon emission reductions for AI workflows, AI-based cloud storage and media asset management and more at IBC 2024.

AI’s Greatest Power in Media is to Make it Seem Normal – by Adrian Pennington

It was hard to keep AI out of the headlines at IBC Show 2024, not because there was anything groundbreaking in terms of news or product but because the technology is now part and parcel of every media tech conversation.

Pivot to Streaming Paying Off, Says Paramount Global CTO Wiser – by Adrian Pennington

Paramount Global is under the pump and about to be sold but its future is bright because it is successfully transferring systems from production to distribution in the Cloud, according to the company's Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Phil Wiser.

The Future of Content Viewing – by Steve Nathans-Kelly

Women in Streaming Media presented a fascinating panel on "The Future of Content Viewing" at IBC 2024 that kicked off with some striking data, courtesy of Omdia Senior Research Director Maria Rua Aguete. With the M & E market poised to top $1 trillion in overall revenue in 2024 and 61% of that coming from advertising, "everyone knows you can't make money just from subs anymore."

Capturing Customers in a Crowded Streaming Marketplace – by Steve Nathans-Kelly

Much of what I saw at IBC 2024 focused on various new and nearly new strategies for solving one of the oldest problems in the M&E and OTT world: capturing and retaining customer attention in a constant and crowded battle for eyeballs.

5G and Live Sports Contribution – by Steve Nathans-Kelly

Many have made the case for 5G-in-the-sports-arena around in-game sports betting, and lamented the less-explosive-than-expected growth in that area as a lost opportunity for 5G to demonstrate its prowess. While 5G and prop bets remain a well-matched pair, much of the 5F buzz at IBC2024 concerned the ways 5G is enabling live sports streamers doing cloud production to bring in multiple feeds and deliver more dynamic and engaging streams and quick-turn highlights.

Gracenote Exhibits New Watch Prompts Dataset That Drives Audience Tune-in and Engagement

At IBC, world leader in entertainment data and services Gracenote demonstrated their new innovation, Watch Prompts. Leveraging AI and human editorial expertise, Watch Prompts complements Gracenote Video Descriptors to deliver facts, talent call-outs, and content comparisons.

Media Vendors Sacrificing Training and Interop for Revenue and Efficiency, IABM Warns – by Adrian Pennington

At IBC 2024, the IABM has warned media tech vendors that they cannot continue to do business the same way they always have. What's more, they are prioritizing investments in products that generate revenue, flexibility, and efficiency at the expense of training and interoperability.

