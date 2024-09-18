2024 Live-Streaming Technology Trends Brief Launches

Hot on the heels of one of the industry’s premier live-broadcast events, IBC, comes the annual Live-Streaming Technology Trends 2024 brief.

Published today, the brief is a report combining insights from both survey results and the Streaming Connect research keynote presentation done by myself and Yury Udovichenko, Softvelum’s co-founder, in late August 2024.

The report covers a variety of topics of interest to live-streaming professionals, including popularity of audio and video codecs, trends in acquisition and delivery protocols, as well as business challenges faced by streaming professionals across multiple industries.

One area that’s expanded from the inaugural 2023 survey/brief is a set of questions around RTMP. In the 2023 survey brief, I noted that RTMP usage seemed to be defying the “common knowledge” of its decline and that we’d be expanding our questions around the role that RTMP plays in live-streaming workflows. In the 2024 survey, therefore, we asked respondents to tell us about their current and future plans for RTMP as both an acquisition and delivery protocol; the responses were quite telling, with more than a majority of respondents not only using RTMP today but also planning to grow their usage over the next year.

Business challenges continue to revolve around both considerations of capital expenditures (CapEx) as well as ongoing operational costs (OpEx). The pendulum of spending for in-house or hybrid live-streaming workflows moves towards higher OpEx spending on cloud services on a year-over-year basis, and this year’s brief details some of the reasons for both.

Security of streams, from classical digital rights management (DRM) to stream encryption, are also covered in the brief. With professional piracy on the rise, especially for high-quality live event streams, the brief highlights several areas of security that live streamers are using to protect their content as it’s delivered to intended customers.

Those who attended the Streaming Media Connect research keynote presentation in August will automatically receive a copy of the 2024 Live-Streaming Technology Trends brief; others can download it here.

