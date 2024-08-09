Streaming Media Connect Sneak Preview: Hat Trick - Delivering Live-Streaming Experiences that Scale, Perform, and Engage

On Tuesday, August 20, leading streaming consultant Nadine Krefetz will moderate the panel “Hat Trick: Delivering Live-Streaming Experiences That Scale, Perform, and Engage.” Live streams at scale offer great payoffs for fans and brands alike for all kinds of events, from sports to concerts and festivals. Effective streams deliver personalized, interactive experiences that traditional broadcasts can’t match. But succeeding with live streaming at scale means facing heightened challenges for maintaining high-quality, consistent uptime and seamless ad experiences—all while keeping pirates at bay. This panel of large-scale event streaming experts delves into the ongoing challenges of delivering great streams at scale in 2024.

Confirmed panelists include Joe Caporoso, President, Team Whistle (a DAZN company), Stephanie Lone, Global Leader, Solutions Architecture, M&E, Games and Sports, Amazon Web Services, C.J. Leonard, Principal, Mad Leo Consulting, and Russell Quy, CEO, B Live.

Joe Caporoso is the President at Team Whistle, a DAZN-owned global sports media and entertainment company that creates, curates, and distributes positive, brand-safe, and relatable content experiences wherever and however our audiences want to consume content. Caporoso has been with the company for eight years, rising through the ranks as he previously served as the company’s SVP of Content & Brand Platforms and VP of Content and Social Media. He started with the company in 2013 as a Cross Platform Editor. He is in charge of the company's Consumer/Media business, setting and managing their content strategy on their owned and operated platforms and building different monetization paths for each of them.

"The priority is to deliver compelling tools that do not disrupt the live user experience, but instead complement and drive further engagement in it,” Caporoso says. “For example, at DAZN we developed a new product called FanZone, which is an innovative second-screen viewing experience that enables fan interaction during live sports. It includes features like live chat, polling, contests, brand rewards, creating real-time connection and community."

Steph Lone joined AWS as Global Director of M&E Solutions Architecture in February 2022 with over 25 years of experience leading digital teams and transformation efforts in various roles at ViacomCBS. In her most recent role as SVP of Engineering at CBS Sports Digital, she led the technology teams and technical aspects for all digital platforms for CBSSports.com, CBS Sports HQ, CBS Sports Fantasy, 247Sports, MaxPreps, and SportsLine.

Steph has managed CBS Sports’ record-breaking digital live streams for several marquee events, including Super Bowl LV, Super Bowl LIII and Super Bowl 50. Prior to this role, as part of CBS Interactive, she previously ran multiple central technology teams over the course of 8 years including the teams responsible for the advertising & order management systems, data warehousing, CRM systems & digital video.

"Live content just keeps getting better, especially with workflow automation and AI exploration across the media supply chain,” Lone says. “I also see second screen experiences getting a huge boost from AI. For instance, if a viewer has a favorite player on a sports team, they might be interested in re-watching all the plays by that athlete in the game. By using AI, broadcasters can analyze live data to customize second screen viewing experiences based on a viewer’s interests. Similarly, AWS is working with the Bundesliga to further expand the range of content available for mobile consumption. Their new content management system uses generative AI to analyze the content of written articles, and then creates a sequence of images or video with descriptive text to engage fans with short-form content. This is already happening today! Imagine how generative AI will help take these type of personalized innovations even further in the coming years."

C.J. Leonard is Principal and Owner of MAD Leo Consulting, LLC. As a streaming media and convergence consultant, she has extensive expertise in digital ad operations, ad tech, content delivery, and end-to-end monetization tactics. She’s worked across the advertising and content supply chain from Publishers to Advertisers, Content Delivery Systems to all forms of Revenue Generation platforms while at NBC Universal, CBS Local, Allen Media Group, Magnite (Telaria), IRIS.TV, and beyond. She brings a unique blend of innovation, strategy, and practicality.

Russell Quy has a fifteen-year history of innovative storytelling and creative problem solving through digital media production. Prior to launching B Live 7 years ago, Russell was the Senior Vice President and Chief Creative Officer for digital media at IMG Worldwide where he led teams in both New York City and London. While at IMG, Russell pitched and oversaw the first original content studio exclusively for Mobile devices call Sprint Powerview producing thirteen two minute videos per day of sports, entertainment, and music programming. Other notable projects include launching the first live streaming product from New York Fashion Week, the first digital video product from the Westminster Kennel Club, and the Webby nominated narrative series Model.Live with Vogue.tv.

Moderator Nadine Krefetz is a leading consultant with 25+ years' experience in digital media program management. She specializes in program and project management, providing teams with the necessary rigor to keep projects focused and on-track. She has led countless projects in the successful development and implementation of content-based projects within the digital media industry. She is also a contributing editor to Streaming Media Magazine covering the latest trends in OTT.

