Streaming Media Connect Sneak Preview: Ex-Factor - Cutting Cloud Streaming OpEx With Zixi, Paramount, SVTA, A+E, and Amazon Web Services

On Wednesday, August 21, Jason Thibeault, CEO, Streaming Video Technology Alliance, will moderate the panel “Ex-Factor: Cutting Cloud Streaming OpEx.” The case for migrating streaming architecture and workflows to the cloud is usually made in terms of scalability, flexibility, and substantial cost-savings over the largely fixed-cost nature of on-prem streaming operations. But cloud-based streamers can incur substantial operation costs as well with egress fees and negligent tendencies to keep systems running at the wrong times. With the lion’s share of the industry already embracing cloud-based streaming, the conversation shifts to managing and streamlining cloud OpEx and implementing strategies and technologies for making those operations as cost-efficient as possible. This expert panel explains how.

Confirmed panelists include Eric Bolten, VP, Strategic Account Development, Zixi, John Barber, Principal Solutions Architect MEGS, AWS, Corey Smith, Senior Director, Advanced Production Technologies, CBS Sports, Paramount Global, and Dave Klee, Vice President, Strategic Media Solutions, A+E Networks and SMPTE, DPP.

Eric Bolten is a leading expert in the digital video space, advising the world’s largest, most complex, and most demanding customers, from media and sports entities to Fortune 1000 corporations. His career spans executive, sales, marketing and business development roles in markets around the globe-including Australia, Asia, South America, Europe, and the United States.

“As legacy broadcasters and digital first streamers are increasingly focused on the bottom line, Zixi is hyper-focused on providing our customers with the lowest total cost of ownership and providing new ways to monetize content,” Bolten says. “We look forward to discussing the requirements on the panel in August.”

John Barber is a Principle Solutions Architect for AWS Sports with over 25 years working in Broadcast, OTT and CDN technologies. Over the last few years he has focused on Low Latency video workflows working with encoder technology, ISV’s, and AWS service teams to provide solutions that bring viewers closer to the live experience enabling Social interactivity, Betting, AR/VR and AI/ML features to Low Latency streaming.

During the Ex-Factor panel, Barber says, “I will be focusing on major costs drivers of streaming technology and a few strategies AWS is providing customers to optimize their workflows."

Corey Smith joined Paramount in March 2022 as Senior Director, Software Engineering in CBS Sports. He leads the technical team building the next evolution of advanced production technology, strengthening CBS Sports Digital’s leading cloud-based hybrid television production platform.

In a Streaming Media Connect February 2024 panel titled "Cloud Control: Innovative Workflows for Cloud-Based Streaming,” Smith said, "When do you want to move to the cloud? When is it safe for the business to make that transition? It's really about gaining confidence that cloud is actually the platform you want to use to scale your business, and obviously there are CapEx and OpEx conversations to be had with both your finance group and your production teams. But a lot of the higher-tier events are still going to be very much centered around the truck world because that's where the confidence that that's where people feel like they can walk in and do the same show as they did last year." Smith will be expanding on these questions and topics during this August’s “Ex-Factor” panel.

David Klee leads content supply chain, media engineering, and broadcast operations for A+E Networks based in New York City, which includes The History Channel, Lifetime, ViceTV, FYI and others in addition to A+E. Prior to joining A+E in 2018, Klee built teams at Univision Communications in Miami and NBC News in New York, both focusing on tools for media management, content supply chains, and archives.

Panel moderator Jason Thibeault is the CEO of the Streaming Video Technology Alliance. The SVTA has several working groups that directly deal with CDN technologies, like Open Caching, or address CDN-related topics such as scalability (Networking & Transport), performance measurement (Measurement/QoE), and latency (Low Latency Streaming).

