Are FAST Bets Paying Off for Independent Streamers?

Which is not to say lifestyle programming was a wide-open lane, free of other traffic or big-rig trucks. "There's a very obvious 'big other' for us in the lifestyle networks [space] at Warner Bros. Discovery. Today, I think we're in phase two of this large ecosystem development. Phase one was certainly, as you said, landgrab of distribution, and being able to get that broad reach and get deals where Tastemade was able to hold on to at least a piece of the inventory in most of those cases has been key to setting us up to make originals for this space, license and traditional upfront fee license deals, content from all over the world, and launch additional channels today."

But surviving in a fast-evolving FAST world requires anything but a static strategy for continued growth for an independent streamer like Tastemade, Bregman says. "What got us here is not going to get us there. As you say, the glut of new competition entering the world means that we're now competing a lot on brand, where someone comes to the lifestyle section of the guide and they're choosing between America's Test Kitchen and Bon Appetits and many other great brands that have been around for a really long time, and Tastemade, which has not been around for a very long time. And you see a lot of the new channels that are being picked up by the various distributors, typically, are channels or libraries that you would recognize, folks that anybody would recognize from their couch. And so that fundamentally changes how we're going to continue to peak going forward."

