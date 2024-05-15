Warner Bros. Discovery Showcases New Slate of Content Offerings, Ad Solutions, and Highly Regarded Talent at Annual Upfront Event

On Wednesday, May 15, 2024, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) held its annual Upfront presentation at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. With the theme of “Make it Happen Here,” WBD leadership emphasized its strong positioning in the evolving media landscape, facilitating optimized reach for brands via new ad formats and sophisticated advertising and measurement solutions.

WBD also introduced “One WBD,” a “system that extends point of contact throughout the organization including streaming, theatrical and US networks, as well as licensing and franchise teams, to deliver end-to-end partnerships for clients throughout the marketing cycle.”

Jon Steinlauf, Chief US Advertising Sales Officer, said, “Warner Bros. Discovery is second to none in the marketplace when it comes to our iconic content offerings and IP, with the unique ability to move culture and influence consumer behavior around travel, shopping, dining and more of life’s important moments. Coupled with our innovative ad products and creative solutions across our diverse platforms, we’re able to provide targeted reach and scale that delivers maximum impact for our partners with measurable results.”

WBD leadership shared key insights, including:

Max ranked #1 in quality, value and variety as well as overall satisfaction among consumers.

The Max ad-supported tier averages less than four minutes of ads per hour.

The Max ad-supported tier subscriber base doubled in the past two years.

Warner Bros. Discovery dominates the 71 million home pay TV landscape where net worth is 67% higher than in homes without pay TV.

Warner Bros. Discovery is home to the Top 5 Networks in primetime cable in Q1 2024: TBS, Food Network, TLC, Adult Swim and HGTV.

Warner Bros. Discovery has delivered more than a 40 share in primetime among adults 18-49 on 32 nights in 2024.

Warner Bros. Discovery content is seen by 85% of all adults in the US on a monthly basis.

Warner Bros. Discovery delivered 9 of the top 10 new unscripted shows on cable in 2023.

CNN Digital reaches over 100 million Americans every month.

TNT Sports reaches more than 150 million fans across linear and digital platforms.

Bleacher Report and House of Highlights account for over 227 million followers on social and 73% of the audience is under 34 years old.

Announcements regarding new and enhanced advertising offerings included:

