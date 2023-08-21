Andy Howard to Discuss Making Hybrid Events Work for All Viewers at Streaming Media Connect

Steve Vonder Haar talks with Andy Howard of Howard & Associates about the panel he will moderate for Streaming Media Connect 2023, "Best of Both Worlds? Making Hybrid Events Work for All Viewers," this Wednesday, August 23 at 11:30am ET.

From regular meetings that bring together on-site and remote staff to CEO presentations and training and professional development, deploying streaming video for hybrid corporate events is standard operating procedure for enterprises today. But there’s no standard way of producing these events or standardizing the experience, particularly for remote viewers whose QoE can vary widely. This panel of corporate video practitioners offers best practices for elevating enterprise-level hybrid events.

Howard tells Vonder Haar, "This particular session that I'm hosting is talking about making hybrid events work for viewers, whether they're in person or remote. I think we've seen things change dramatically in the past couple of years. Prior to Covid, it was either you were either doing an in-person event or you were doing a live stream, but it usually wasn't both. Then obviously, we shifted to totally remote during the pandemic, and now it's gone back to more of a hybrid world where you might have a big internal audience, but you also might have a large remote audience. And you have to be able to meet the needs of both of those constituents during the same event." The panel's speakers include: Derrick Freeman, Program Manager, Webcast Producer, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Anna Cowdery, Producer, Independant and Happily, LiveX Anthony Burokas, CEO, Stream4us Ben Ratner, Director of News Technology, Boston 25 News Register for free now to join this panel and others at Streaming Media Connect! View the full Streaming Media Connect program here.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles