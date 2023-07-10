Evan Shapiro Talks Streaming Usage By the Numbers

As streaming media and CTV overtake broadcast as the most watched form of entertainment television, media cartographer Evan Shapiro, CEO, ESHAP, breaks down how that usage is distributed via OTT and other channels in this clip from his closing keynote at Streaming Media East 2023.

Shapiro says that 40% of all television is now consumed via streaming, which will inevitably increase within the US. However, he emphasizes that the situation is much more nuanced than a simple steady increase in streaming viewership. He shows a chart displaying the percentage of viewership per streaming service based on a recent survey by GWI.

“What's really important here is obviously Netflix is doing incredibly well, but look at the conglomerate, look at all the YouTubes,” he says. “Look at Disney and Hulu.” He says that it is apparent that Disney CEO Bob Iger was disingenuous when he spoke about selling Hulu (which is majority-owned by Disney) to Comcast when its successful viewer numbers show what a misstep that would have been. “Look at Max and Discovery combined,” he says. “Look at Twitch and Prime and Prime together. And what you get is a different set of numbers. This is the conglomeration of video streaming.”

With this conglomeration, Shapiro notes that Disney has popped to number two. “No way they're going to get rid of the highest average revenue per user (ARPU), one of the largest streamers in the top four, Hulu,” he says. “They were always going to keep that. It was always a poker game that [Iger] was playing with [Comcast CEO] Brian Roberts. They combined to be number two. And by the way, with an ad product that's really, really good. One of the best digital ad products, certainly one of the best CTV ad products out there.”

Shapiro also highlights the huge amount of US streaming viewership enjoyed by YouTube, which stands at 90%. “When you do this for Latin America, they actually pop above a hundred percent because kids, premium, and regular YouTube is just this monster that is going to be used on a daily basis. Remember, free streaming was number one for people under 45. Number two for people over 45. A lot of it is YouTube.” Incredibly, he notes, “9% of all television viewing right now is YouTube. 9% of all television! More than Netflix. But you can see where the conglomerates are stacking up here. And you can see that having more than one offering is an advantage.”

