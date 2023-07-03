Evan Shapiro to Host Streaming Media Connect Virtual Event, August 22-24

Medford, N.J. — July 3, 2023 — Streaming Media announced today that Evan Shapiro, self-described “media cartographer” whose incisive data presentation, analysis, and commentary is mapping out the future of the streaming media industry and overall entertainment sector, has signed on as host and MC of the next Streaming Media Connect virtual event, which runs August 22-24.

“Evan proved a galvanizing presence at Streaming Media East 2022,” remarked Streaming Media VP & Editor-in-Chief Steve Nathans-Kelly. “His standing-room-only ‘YES, AND…’ closing keynote typified the transformative effect his insightfully curated media industry data, potent visualizations, and no-holds-barred analysis is having in our industry. Even if it’s not always what we want to hear about where we are and where we’re going, it’s what we need to hear. The only thing better than following Evan Shapiro’s sharp and incisive daily LinkedIn posts is catching him live. Evan will be a great addition to Streaming Media Connect, elevating our already star-studded program to the realm of must-see TV.”

Evan Shapiro at Streaming Media East 2023

The August 2023 Connect event, Streaming Media’s ninth content-rich virtual conference since 2020, will include lively panel discussions on many of the hottest topics in the streaming world today, with sessions including:

A Real-World Look at Deploying a New Codec, featuring Streaming Learning Center’s Jan Ozer and panelists from Warner Bros. Discovery and other tier-one content providers

Bridging the Gap Between Broadcast and Streaming Tech, featuring panelists from Paramount, USA/Gannett, and Boston 25 News

FAST Times: Keeping Up with the Evolving FAST Ecosystem, with popular moderator Chris Pfaff at the helm and presenters from Revry.tv, Hartbeat, and Estrella Media

Beyond ChatGPT: How AI Is Transforming Streaming Workflows and Businesses

Lean Into It: Delivering Engaging and Ecommerce-Rich Interactive Streaming Experience

and many more

Evan Shapiro will also take his own turn in the moderator’s seat on August 24, leading a crackling panel titled “Premium to Freemium: Monetizing Top-End Content in 2023.”

Streaming Media Connect is a three-day webinar series free to all registered attendees. Register today for Streaming Media Connect!

