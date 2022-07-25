How the Pandemic Changed Enterprise Streaming

When large numbers of people left enterprise networks and began working remotely during COVID, the focus of enterprise streaming shifted towards optimizing situational awareness across organizations. “What continued through that process were the mission-critical applications for streaming enterprise video,” says Troy Fernald, Account Executive at Haivision.

A key application was finding ways to effectively utilize the command and control operations established by large enterprises such as state and local governments, corporate customers, and medical providers. Streaming technology developers such as Haivision were positioned to augment better what was happening between the nerve centers of organizations and workers who had gone fully remote. The crucial ongoing factor, Fernald says, is controlling the quality and timing by ensuring that everyone is “seeing the same thing at the same time and making informed decisions for the organization.”

Even when elements such as CEO broadcast and IPTV were let go to a certain extent due to newly decentralized workforces, Haivision worked to ensure that the existing platforms seamlessly adapted to new COVID applications. This new focus continues today even as more people begin to migrate back to offices. Fernald says that Haivision is making decisions about the next steps and how to structure enterprise streaming to best support these transitions.

Learn more about Enterprise Streaming at Streaming Media West 2022.

Watch full-session videos from Streaming Media East 2022.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles

How Tech Companies Are Pivoting for Enterprise Streaming NewTek Sales Engineer Chris Burgos explains how NewTek and other companies have redirected and redoubled their efforts to meet the increased demand for enterprise streaming in the hybrid work environment, and offers insights into the positioning of the new NDI Bridge in this clip from Streaming Media West Connect 2021. How the Pandemic Will Change Media Hub Entertainment Research's Jon Giegengack reports survey findings on how media, TV, and OTT consumption and cord-cutting trends have changed during the COVID-19 pandemic in this clip from Streaming Media West Connect. How to Manage Livestream Planning in a Pandemic Liz Hart of Liz Hart Event and 090 Media's Alex Lindsay discuss the challenges of managing client relationships and the importance of having the flexibility to pivot from one streaming scenario to another has become in the age of COVID-19, when the contingencies on live events always outnumber the certainties.

Companies and Suppliers Mentioned