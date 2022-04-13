Peacock, CNN+, and Google TV to Forecast Future of Premium TV, TV News, and the OTT Experience in Streaming Media East Keynotes

Streaming Media East kicks off May 24 in Boston, live, in-person, and ready to make up for lost time with two action-packed days of programming and exhibits. Highlights include three can’t-miss keynotes that will map out streaming’s future as it appears to the companies poised to bring it to life: Peacock, CNN+, and Google TV.

William Roberts-Foster, Peacock TV's Senior Director, Ad Innovation Strategy, Advertising & Partnerships, leads off Day One with a birds-eye view of the Future of Premium Television, surveying the shifting sands of content consumer behavior and how Peacock TV is responding to those shifts and pointing in new directions. In a Fireside Chat with Streaming Media VP & Editor-in-Chief Eric Schumacher Rasmussen, Roberts-Foster will offer insights into NBC Universal’s path-breaking delivery and monetization models and its ever-evolving heady mix of on-demand and vLinear content from Sunday Morning Baseball and the Queer as Folk reboot, and the expanding global presence of its Peacock TV digital platform.

Fresh off the March 29 launch of the news giant’s first OTT channel, CNN CTO Robyn Peterson headlines Day Two with a candid discussion of CNN+’s technical and strategic backstory, and a frank assessment of the challenges of navigating a fragmented and fractious 24/7 news landscape. From daily breaking news-centric programming like The Newscast with Wolf Blitzer and The Global Brief with Bianca Nobilo to weekly offerings ranging from Jake Tapper’s Book Club to Boss Files with Poppy Harlow, CNN+ aims to put its stamp on the OTT news scene and redefine 21st-Century news consumption for cord-never consumers.

Closing out the show, Google TV Senior Director of Engineering Shobana Radhakrishnan will give Streaming Media East attendees a brick-by-brick look at Google TV, and what it takes to design and expand a personalized TV experience across a range of platforms, from smart TVs to mobile devices. Expounding on “The Latest Media & Ecosystem Trends & the Google Experience,” Radhakrishnan will reveal electrifying trends from the TV ecosystem frontier, how consumers are engaging with it, and how services and device manufacturers can carve out a niche within it.

Register now to secure your spot for the keynotes and all the program highlights of Streaming Media East 2022. (Which, if I neglected to mention it, is live and in-person!)

Our latest Streaming Media Survey reveals that 72% of your industry peers are ready to return to trade shows and conference, so you'll be in good company! If you sign up by April 22, you'll get the early bird rates for both a full-conference and an all-access pass which includes both Streaming Media East and Streaming Media University Workshops.

