What ATSC 3.0 Means for Multicast, Mobile, and UHD

See more videos like this on StreamingMedia.com.

Learn more about ATSC 3.0 at Streaming Media East Connect 2021.

Read the complete transcript of this clip:

Sassan Pejhan: Today, in a traditional streaming service--which I guess most of your audience had experienced--that last mile is a series of individual streams. And if it feels wasteful--you're sending the same content, let's say for a popular sports program earlier, being replicated hundreds of times in that last mile. But the advantage is that those streams can be individualized and customized with custom apps with ATSE 3.0. You can have the best of both worlds. You're broadcasting it to everybody, but through the internet connection, you have the ability to individualize the ads and customize and stitch together for the end user. So this has benefits of spectrum-saving, as well as the benefits of customization.

As far as UHD is concerned, there's a neat technology in ATSC 3.0 which enables you to provide both HD and UHD signals, but in a way that's very efficient in terms of use of spectrum. We've also talked about mobile devices, which have an issue in terms of battery life, and you don't want to drain them. Especially if you're sending a 4k signal to a mobile device, it's just a waste. One brute-force solution is to have a separate UHD signal, a separate HD signal, but that's wasteful of spectrum. With new encoding technologies, ATSC 3.0 enables you to send the HD signal, as receivable by mobile devices through a gateway, but instead of sending a whole independent UHD signal, you send a residual enhancement layer, as we call it. TVs that are ATSC 3.0-compatible can take the HD signal out of the layer for the residual and get the UHD signal, or, in the future, could be 8K. This allows you to cater to a wide range of devices with different needs without being wasteful and using brute force methods with regards to spectrum. That's one of the really neat advantages.

Nadine Krefetz: So it sounds like scale.

Sassan Pejhan: Scalability. That's exactly right. I try to avoid the technical term, but that's exactly what it is. Scalable video encoding.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles