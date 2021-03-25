COVID-19 Accelerated Broadcast IP Adoption, says Haivision Report

Haivision, a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions, today announced the results of its second annual Broadcast IP Transformation Report revealing key industry insights and the technologies driving IP and cloud adoption by broadcasters.

Haivision surveyed its broadcast customers and prospects to gain clearer insights into what challenges they face, the technologies they are currently using, and their thoughts on the next technologies that will impact the industry. Over 500 broadcast and video streaming professionals from around the globe participated in the survey representing a wide range of organizations from national television networks to OTT and broadcast services as well as production studios.

Key highlights from the survey include:

COVID-19 has accelerated IP adoption: The pandemic has significantly impacted how broadcasters are operating. While the transition towards IP was already in progress, 71% of those polled stated that COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption process within their organization.

Remote production is on the rise: When covering live events, broadcasters are increasingly turning to remote production. 39% of those surveyed are employing remote production or REMI workflows. Almost half of those surveyed (46%) also indicated that REMI/At-Home technology is one of the most important trends for their organization in the future.

Enabling remote collaboration is a key challenge: When asked about their biggest challenges, the responses from our survey of broadcast professionals were clear; 42% cited transitioning to IP, closely followed by enabling remote collaboration at 41%.

SRT is widely deployed: SRT, the Secure Reliable Transport open source protocol, originally designed by Haivision to optimize streaming performance across unpredictable networks like the internet, is now being employed by 53% of broadcasters.

HEVC adoption is fueled by 4K over IP and cloud: With over 50% of respondents already using HEVC and over 80% planning to this year, HEVC is clearly becoming the most important codec for the future of broadcast video. This is largely due to the growing importance of 4K UHD video contribution over IP and the cloud.

"2020 brought about considerable changes to the broadcast landscape, forcing broadcasters to be more creative and innovative than ever," said Peter Maag, Chief Commercial Officer and EVP Strategic Partnerships, Haivision. "These survey results have provided us with interesting datapoints into how broadcasters are migrating their workflows to incorporate modern technologies including 4K and HEVC, IP networking, and cloud services."

The full report can be found online at: https://www.haivision.com/resources/white-paper/broadcast-ip-transformation-report/

