Product Spotlight: HuddleCamHD SimplTrack2

Product Overview

The HuddleCamHD SimplTrack2 is a pan, tilt, and zoom USB camera that provides robotic auto-tracking of a presenting subject. The SimplTrack2 uses 3G-SDI or IP streaming for crystal clear video. Equipped with 20X optical zoom, the camera was designed to reliably track subjects at distances up to 50 feet away. The SimplTrack2’s set-and-forget programming allows users to place and configure the camera once, and thereafter completely automates camera control. Users can easily set up zones that they don’t want the camera to track, such as entryways, televisions, or other areas where distracting motion occurs.

Product Target Market

TEACHERS, WORSHIP LEADERS AND CORPORATE EXECUTIVES

Designed to simplify lecture capture, townhall meetings, conference recordings or worship streaming, the SimplTrack2 is the most advanced and reliable auto-tracking camera on the market. The SimplTrack2 can record to an SD Card (not included) or a user’s hard drive with the included software. Optimized for enterprise applications, the SimplTrack2 can be IP connected, allowing multiple cameras to be remotely viewed and managed.

The auto-tracking camera works with virtually every online video conferencing software with no need for additional drivers or proprietary connections. The HuddleCamHD SimplTrack2 comes with a one-year warranty, an IR Remote, USB 3.0 cable, RS232 control cable, power supply and User Manual.

Features & Technical Specs

FEATURES

Frame Rate: Maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080p @ 60 fps

Lens Zoom: 20X Optical Zoom, f=4.7-94mm

Video CMOS Sensor: 1/2.8" EXMOR, 2.14 Mega Pixel

Pan Movement: ±170°

Tilt Rotation: Up: +90°, Down: -30°

Presets: 256 Presets

Video Signal: USB 3.0, 3G-SDI, DVI, RTSP, RTMP

Top Lens Field of View: 3° (tele) 59° (wide) horizontal

Bottom Lens Field of View: 44° (vertical) 78° (horizontal)

Control: IP & RS-232

Color: Gray

Power Connection: DC 12V 2.5A (phoenix connector)

Warranty: 1 year parts and labor

TECHNICAL SPECS

Baud Rate: 9600 bps

Controller Signal Config: Phoenix Connector (VISCA IN)

Input Voltage: DC 12V 2.5A (Phoenix Connector)

Input Power: 20W (Max)

Power Supply Adapter: 12V DC 2.5A

Material: Aluminum, Plastic

Network: 10/100

Weight: 3.92 lbs (1.78kg)

Dimensions (in.): 9.6W x 5.7D x 6.4H [7.2H w/ Tilt Up]

Dimensions (mm.): 243W x 145D x 163H [183H w/ Tilt Up]

Box Dimensions (in.): 11.6W x 11.6H x 9.75D

Box Dimensions(mm.): 295.2 W x 295.2 H x 247.6 D

