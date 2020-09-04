New Qumu App Transforms Zoom Into Large-Scale Broadcasting Platform for Enterprises

Qumu, a leading provider of Enterprise Video as a Service (EVaaS) technology, has released a new functionality extension for Zoom. Available at no charge as part of all existing Zoom corporate licensing plans, the app allows Qumu and Zoom enterprise clients to stream live events exceeding 100,000 attendees—with no loss of video quality and no negative effect on internal networks. The app is called Qumu Stream, Record and Manage, and is available now in the official Zoom Marketplace.



"Given the massive global increase in video use due to COVID-19, we’re consistently seeing enterprises restricted by the upper limits of what video conferencing offers in terms of audience reach," said TJ Kennedy, CEO of Qumu. "With this new app Zoom can now be used as the front end for any large-scale video broadcast, while Qumu handles delivery, management and video security—the same enterprise-grade security we have implemented with the world’s largest banking institutions and government agencies."

Qumu Stream, Record and Manage is designed specifically for organizations looking to deliver video events securely and at scale. Once the Qumu app is installed, streaming can either be initiated automatically or via a button click directly in the Zoom interface. The extension also supports global attendee bases, unlimited presenters and any browser-based end-user device—as well as virtual event management features like event registration, transcription, translation, user analytics, compliance tracking and attendee reporting.

"Qumu has not only provided a solution for enterprises using Zoom at scale, but also added enterprise-grade security, automated workflows, advanced video management features, and seamless video delivery to viewers regardless of where they are located," noted Kennedy. "This app quite literally changes the game for organizations looking to scale Zoom events over 10,000 attendees."

[Editor's note: This is a lightly edited press release.]

