Magewell Pro Convert H.26x to HDMI 4K

Seamlessly bridging IP-based streaming with baseband production and distribution equipment, Magewell’s Pro Convert H.26x to HDMI 4K multi-protocol streaming media decoder transforms a standard H.264 (AVC) or H.265 (HEVC) compressed video stream into a high-quality HDMI output for connection to baseband monitors, projectors, switchers and legacy gear.

The Pro Convert H.26x to HDMI 4K supports a wide range of streaming protocols for broad source compatibility, including the SRT protocol developed and open-sourced by Haivision to enable secure, reliable, low-latency video delivery over unpredictable networks such as the public internet. Other protocols supported by the decoder include RTMP, RTSP, UDP, RTP and HTTP streaming.

Dedicated AV-over-IP technologies are becoming increasingly popular for IP production workflows and media transport over robust networks. However, many users are already generating or receiving live H.264 or H.265 streams in common distribution-friendly protocols for internal or internet delivery, and now wish to incorporate them into their presentation and display workflows.

Offering the high reliability, assured performance and compact size of dedicated hardware compared to software-based stream playout, the low-latency Pro Convert H.26x to HDMI 4K is ideal for multi-site video distribution; image magnification (IMAG) in churches and entertainment venues; video walls; remote production; digital signage and more.

The Pro Convert H.26x to HDMI 4K decodes input streams up to 4096x2160 at full 60 frames per second for output over its HDMI 2.0 interface. Built-in, FPGA-based video processing enables high-quality up/down-conversion between HD and 4K.The plug-and-play decoder features DHCP-based network configuration and can detect the video and audio characteristics of the target display device via EDID metadata, automatically optimizing output parameters or providing the user with a range of compatible choices.

The compact device measures just 3.97 by 2.4 inches (100.9 by 60.2mm) with a height of 0.92 inches (23.3mm), and can be powered via external adapter or Power over Ethernet (PoE). Users can specify source stream URLs and control the decoder’s advanced settings through a browser-based interface; wired or wireless keyboard or mouse; or using on-device controls with an overlaid menu on the HDMI output. Eight channels of AAC or MP3 audio are supported in the input stream with user control of audio gain, sample rate, channel selection and on-screen VU metering. Additional integration features include image flip for inverted projector installations; safe area controls; and aspect ratio conversion.

