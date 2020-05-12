The Top 10 Reasons to Attend Nadine Krefetz' "Cloud Streaming Media Tools" Workshop

On Tuesday, May 26, I’m presenting a live, in-depth, online workshop called Cloud Streaming Media Tools as part of Streaming Media East Connect. In the workshop I’ll walk you through the workflows, key features, and real-world applications of a handful of cloud streaming tools. I picked these products to bring forward certain concepts because I think they solve interesting problems. None of the companies whose products I’ll demo have paid to be part of this.

While I know three hours of software demos might sound like the definition of pain, here are the top ten reasons you’ll want to join this workshop:

Capabilities of Today’s Cloud Tools – These are things you can do now in a SaaS format:

Collaborative video editing

Live streaming multi-playout management

App and channel creation

Manage multi-location production approvals

Video analysis and metadata creation by AI & ML

Churn-busting analytics Interactivity – I’m happy to take questions at any time. This is not a sales pitch. Live demos – I’ll show you these tools’ actual functionality. No smoke and mirrors. Plan B – I will have recorded clips in case there are technical issues. VOD – I’ve arranged to make the entire workshop available to registered viewers afterwards. Organization – I’ll stick to the schedule. I’ll have labeled chapters for the on-demand version so you can go back to something you’re interested in or might have missed. Just Enough – I know just enough about these tools to show you how to use them, but not enough to make them look easier than they are. Each company has trained me for a short time on how their tools work. I’ll show you what you would experience. Insight – I’ll provide business and technical rationale about why I like these tools. Questions - You’ll learn the right questions to ask vendors about these tools if you decide to talk to them or their competitors about cloud streaming tools you need. Real-World Use Cases – We’ll discuss how these tools will make your life easier and save time and costs. All are cloud-based, and virtually all can be used by both small and large companies. Free coffee.

OK, the last one isn’t really true. But the first 10 are guaranteed.

I’m going to try and be both as entertaining, informative, and critical as possible.

Register for the workshop here!

Or email me at nadinek[at]realitysoftware.com if you have questions.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.