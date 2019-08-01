Deadline Extended: Make Your Readers' Choice Nominations Now!

You've still got time to make your nominations for the 2019 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards. Other awards in the industry are chosen by editors and industry experts (we've got one of those, too!), but this is the only one where the people who use these products and services every day get to have their say.

This year we're featuring 30 categories, as detailed below, from analytics to encoding to SSAI to webcasting. Anyone can make nominations—including vendors themselves—and only one nomination is necessary for a given product or service. We will only accept one nomination per company per category; in some cases, it may make more sense to nominate a product line than a single product. Our editorial team will evaluate all the nominations and then announce the final nominations when voting begins.

Nominations will be open until August 7. Once we've had a chance to sort through your recommendations, we'll open award voting on August 22. In a change from previous years, companies will not be able to solicit their employees to vote for their nominees; we don't want this contest to be decided based on the number of employees a company has. Voting will conclude on October 1. In mid-October we'll announce the finalists—the top three vote-getters in each category.

The winners will be announced November 20 at Streaming Media West, which once again is being held at our new venue, the Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles. This year's awards are sponsored by Discover Video, Magewell, and PTZ Optics. Winners will be featured in an article in Streaming Media magazine and StreamingMedia.com, as well as our Streaming Media Xtra newsletter.

If you'd like to see what companies took home the Streaming Media Readers' Choice Award in 2018, look to our list of winners. Last year we received more than 25,000 votes frommore than 3,000 voters for 281 nominees.

We can't do this without you, so please think about what companies are doing outstanding work and make your nominations. Vendors in our space can also nominate themselves. The categories below are listed in alphabetical order.

Analytics/Quality of Experience Platform

Analytics/Quality of Service Platform

We have two analytics categories this year. Quality of Experience is for platforms that monitor and offer analytics that can improve the end user's quality of experience, while the Quality of Service category targets the quality of network performance.

Audio Mixer

It’s the oldest maxim in the book: Viewers will tolerate sub-par video, but will abandon quickly if the audio is bad. Which audio mixers give you the best mixing capability and most reliable output?

Cellular Bonding Solution

Presenting a useful way to broadcast from the field, cellular bonding solutions have taken off for live or on-demand coverage.

Closed Captioning Solution

Closed captioning isn't just a good idea; in many cases, it's the law. Making it simple and accurate is crucial.

Cloud Encoding/Transcoding Service

Who's got the best SaaS for encoding and transcoding video, in terms of quality, turnaround time, and service?

Content Delivery Network

This category covers both telco and traditional content delivery networks.

DRM/Access Control Service Provider



It's more important than ever for premium content owners to protect their content on every possible device, necessitating a multi-DRM approach. Which DRM service provider offers the best experience for the content owner and the consumer?

Education Video Platform

Educational institutions have unique requirements and face distinct challenges when it comes to publishing video. Which video platform works best for schools and universities?

Encoding Software

We're combining the desktop and enterprise-class encoding categories this year, as we search for the best overall on-prem encoding software.

Enterprise Video Platform

When large organizations look to create their own internal YouTube or other company-wide video solution, this is the platform they should look to first.

Hardware Input Devices for Live Production

Internal or external devices that allow a computer or notebook to input video(s) from one or more camcorders, typically for production and output via Live Streaming Software.

Hardware ABR Encoders

These are hardware encoders that input a video signal and convert the incoming stream into multistream packaged output for pushing to an origin server or CDN.

Live Streaming Software

These programs enable computers to mix incoming video streams, add titles, transitions, and other effects, and encode and transmit that stream to a streaming server.

Media Server

Recognizing the best hardware or software solution for delivering audio and video files to listeners and viewers, regardless of delivery protocol.

OTT Video Platform

As MSOs and MVPDs deliver more over-the-top content, they're looking to more robust and functional solutions than traditional media and entertainment video platforms can offer.

Per-Title Encoding Solution

These are products, processes, or services that encode each video differently according to the underlying complexity of the content.

Portable Field Recorder

Field recorders, camera-attached or otherwise, play a critical role in video production when you need to archive a high-quality feed for editing and on-demand delivery.

Portable Multicam Streaming Solution (Less than $1,500)

Portable Multicam Streaming Solution (More than $1,500)



These portable streaming solutions do it all—switch, mix, title/overlay, and stream—from virtually anywhere; this year, we've broken the category in two based on price. (Note that these categories used to focus on "appliances;" now they cover both hardware and software solutions.)

PTZ or Network-Controlled Camera

More and more video productions are using PTZ and network-controlled cameras in their multi-camera shoots. Which one leads the pack?

Quality Control/Monitoring Programs/Platforms

These programs or platforms insure the integrity of the underlying video and audio (black frame detection, audio loudness) and the integrity of the encoding and packaging.

Server-Side Ad Insertion Solution

Want to provide seamless ad delivery on the mobile web and stop ad blockers? These are the solutions that help you do it.

Single or Dual-Stream Encoding Appliances

These are standalone external appliances that accept video input and transmit to a streaming service.

Small/Medium Business Video Platform



When a business needs a video platform with functionality beyond YouTube, but isn't looking for a full enterprise or OTT solution, these are the platforms they turn to.

Video Quality Metrics Programs/Platforms

These programs or platforms measure video quality using metrics like PSNR, SSIM, DMOS, VMAF, and others. Which one does it best?

Video Player Solution/SDK

When it comes to winning and maintaining viewers. a quality video player is every bit as important as quality content. These are the companies that help content owners make sure they're giving their viewers a great viewing experience.

Video Switcher/Mixer

Viewers demand broadcast quality in live online video events, and these units make it possible, handling switching, mixing, overlaying, and keying (but not streaming).

Webcasting/Presentation Solution (On-Premises)

These in-house solutions capture video and audio, combine it with slides and images, and deliver it to online viewers in an interactive environment with Q&A, surveys, and more.

Webcasting/Presentation Solution (Cloud)

Webcasting and presentations are a big area this year, so we've broken the category into local and cloud solutions.

