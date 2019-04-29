Disney, CBS, Akamai, Microsoft and More Speaking at Content Delivery Summit

The Content Delivery Summit—the leading and longest-running conference focussed entirely on content delivery networks and the businesses that run on them—returns to New York on Monday, May 6.

The event features speakers from Akamai, Disney Streaming Services, CBS Interactive, Microsoft Azure, and Philo, among others. For full conference details and to register, visit the Content Delivery Summit website. This year’s conference has been programmed by co-chairs Jason Thibeault of the Streaming Video Alliance, Streaming Media contributing editor Dom Robinson, and Streaming Media editor-in-chief and VP Eric Schumacher-Rasmussen.

Key presentations will take us on a journey through the multiple junctures between the following industry sectors:

Carrier networks

GPU, FPGA and hardware

Data centers, ISP peering, transit, and cloud

SDN/NFV and “container” orchestration ,

Edge computing

Serverless, distributed FOG, 5G, ATSCO3.0,and other futures

Throughout we will focus on reference to the business of video delivery CDNs. Video is clearly the dominant killer application driving the economics of these network services regardless of differentiation and innovation into other services, and optimization of even highly commoditized CDN services can drive significant economic opportunities. Once again the event is co-located with Streaming Media East, where the drivers of that killer application are coming together for the online video industry’s premier conference.

Akamai was the first content delivery network and remains the largest and leading CDN in the world, and principal architect Peter Chave will present the opening keynote and set the scene for the day. He will be sharing some of Akamai's insights into the market and the technologies that drive it, as well as looking forward from that perspective in their keynote "The Future of TV Delivery:” The presentation examines key technology attributes that are likely to define OTT delivery solutions over the next 3-5 years, covering topics from codecs, resolutions, formats, and protocols to latency, economics and player behavior.

The Content Delivery Summit team has listened to feedback from the many previous events and is bringing the fireside chat format to the fore: Delegates have been reporting that deeper discussions with no more than two industry experts at a time provide a depth of insight that larger panels cannot match.

The summit will return to this format several times throughout the day, exploring topics such as the following:

Data delivery and the user experience

Is the future of content delivery at the edge?

Lessons learned delivering video at scale

Launching OTT services online

End-to-end media delivery

Building a multichannel TV service in 1 year

These in-depth discussions will be interspersed with focused presentations from a variety of operators and vendors discussing case studies and innovations on a wide array of topics:

Content delivery beyond the CDN

Dealing with the growth of un-cacheable content

Full stack cloud services using specialized hardware

Managing high-quality streaming in uncertain bandwidth

Best practices for achieving high-availability for premium live streaming .

With more than 20 years’experience in the content delivery sector, Dom Robinson will be chairing and moderating through the day, bringing some additional insights from across the pond, where he has been chairing Content Delivery World in London each autumn for nearly a decade.

The full roster of speakers includes representatives from Akamai, Datazoom, Nice People At Work, EdgeConneX, Schneider Electric, Broadpeak, CBS Interactive, Disney Streaming Services, Limelight Networks, HellaStorm, Microsoft Azure, Women in Streaming Media, Philo, Zype, id3as, Comcast Technology Solutions, and Harmonic.

This event will be a place to meet, learn, and share insights and experiences. If you are focussed on content delivery at scale, whether from the technical side or the business perspective, the discussions at this year’s Content Delivery Summit will be unmissable. And if you use the discount code ESRCDS, you'll get $100 off the registration fee. (Code note valid on previously purchased passes.)

