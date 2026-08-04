Viewer-Initiated Ads Emerge as a New Category on CTV

This year, CTV upfront ad spending is set to edge past primetime linear TV for the first time, and it's happening precisely because buyers want performance, not just reach. But the money has moved faster than the craft. Much of that CTV inventory is still planned, bought, and measured with a linear playbook: repurposed 30-second spots judged on reach, frequency, and completion rather than business outcomes.

That said, appetite is racing ahead of spend. Buyers increasingly want CTV formats that earn their place, either through direct engagement or proof of lower-funnel performance.

The clearest example of this shift is the rise of Pause Ads. Most pause inventory in market today isn't truly interactive (as hard as those QR codes want you to believe otherwise!) The exceptions are early and rare. Amazon is the primary player with genuinely shoppable pause ads live today, using actionable prompts like Click to Cart or Book Appointment on Prime Video pause. Most everyone else is announced, not shipped — Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled shoppable pause ads at the 2026 upfronts (pause the show, step into an interactive storefront, check out), but that's slated for later this year, not running now. Which is exactly the point: no one owns the pause playbook yet. And because of that, pause is a format worth watching as we bridge to a more interactive CTV future (aka moving more directly from impression to real transaction).

Where the format works (and where skeptics are right!)

The appeal of the pause ad comes from the viewer initiating the moment, meaning they chose to hit pause. The ad fills a beat of open, unclaimed attention the viewer opened on their own, rather than fighting for attention from a predetermined network schedule. Hitting pause isn't consent to an ad, but it isn't an interruption either.

The common objection is that people usually pause to leave. But data proves there is still plenty of time when they are face-to-face with the ad. First, a meaningful share of pauses happen in-room, the viewer still on the couch, remote in hand. In a Magna and DirecTV survey, 35% of viewers said they don't step away after pause, and 92% stay paused longer than 30 seconds. Second, in the same study, viewers across every generation, from Gen Z to Baby Boomers, say they prefer a brand message to a frozen screen. That's proof viewers tolerate the format, which is more than most repurposed linear spots can claim.

Brands must learn to meet their viewers in the moments they create rather than the ones they are forced into. Simply buying into the Pause format is not going to cut it. To be effective, these ads should follow a few core principles to actually produce the outcome the buy side is now paying for:

Speak to the moment: The strongest creative earns its place by being contextually relevant. Think Charmin’s “got to go” and KitKat’s “take a break”, which work so well because they create the kind of situational relevance and personalization modern audiences expect.

Make the payoff instant and obvious: The interaction should offer a clear, immediate benefit, not just a generic “learn more.” Whether it is a discount, a saved reminder, or a faster path to checkout, viewers should instantly understand what they gain by taking action. For example, “Scan for 50% off your next order.”

Treat the format as audience-building, not just a placement: Viewers already act on pause — in a VAB survey, 51% took some action after a pause ad, from searching a product to saving it for later. Every successful scan or tap is a bet that the viewer does it again next time, so the goal is to build the habit, not just win the impression.

(Standardization is starting to help here: the IAB Tech Lab locked in programmatic signaling for pause in July 2026. But the market is still fragmented: every streamer runs its own flavor and the specs aren't integrated at scale yet, so the practical way to reach pause audiences across publishers today is a single partner already integrated across many of them, not one-off deals stitched together streamer by streamer.)

Incorporate richer metrics: Reach and frequency measure whether an ad was seen, but not whether it worked. A format built on viewer choice deserves to be judged on what viewers actually do. Layer in signals that capture the interaction itself: scan and tap rates, viewer-initiated engagement, or completed actions like a saved reminder or an add to cart. the format is still emerging, so treat these as directional insights rather than hard benchmarks, but start collecting them now. You can't prove pause drives outcomes if you're only measuring it like a linear spot.

Building On Early Interactivity

The strongest CTV opportunities are increasingly tied to viewer behavior. Buying around a show or a daypart still matters, but it is no longer the whole strategy. Since streaming behavior is viewer-controlled by nature, the ad model needs to evolve to match it, especially as Gen Z ages into prime spending years. Pause ads are an early, useful step in that direction.

As adoption grows, remember - viewers expect ads to be as relevant and well-made as everything else on the screen, and they notice when it isn't. The brands still spraying the same generic impression across every viewer, every screen, every moment are wasting the critical moment the viewer actually offered them. Attention offered can be withdrawn just as fast.

[Editor's note: This is a contributed article from Kargo. Streaming Media accepts vendor bylines based solely on their value to our readers.]

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