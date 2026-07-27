Sports Owners Are Competing for the Wrong Championship

Two of the most important sports business stories from the past decade did not begin on the field. One involved a global motorsports powerhouse, and the other was a fifth-tier Welsh football club.

Formula 1 and Wrexham AFC have almost nothing in common. One is a worldwide sports property worth billions. The other was a struggling local club playing in relative obscurity.

However, both discovered the same truth.

The most valuable asset in sports is the audience.

Consider Formula 1. Racing did not improve overnight, yet Formula 1's value surged as Liberty Media transformed the sport into a year-round audience platform. Through streaming, social media, digital engagement, and Netflix's Drive to Survive, Formula 1 expanded beyond traditional racing fans and built a global entertainment ecosystem around the sport.

Now, consider Wrexham. A small Welsh football club should never have become a global sports business phenomenon. However, through storytelling, streaming, and direct audience engagement, Wrexham built a worldwide following that generated sponsorships, merchandise sales, and commercial opportunities far beyond what its geography or league position would traditionally allow.

Formula 1 and Wrexham followed different paths, but they arrived at the same destination. They created extraordinary value by expanding audiences rather than athletic performance improvement.

This is the most important lesson for sports owners over the next decade.

For more than a century, sports ownership followed a relatively simple formula. Market size, attendance, sponsorships, media contracts, and winning drove franchise value.

And this model created some of the most valuable assets in modern business.

However, it is also becoming increasingly incomplete.

Emerging technologies, from streaming platforms and immersive experiences to direct-to-consumer commerce, real-time global engagement, and AI, are changing what sports teams own, how they generate value, and why investors continue to pay record prices for franchises.

The biggest change? Teams are no longer primarily sports businesses.

They are audience platforms… and many owners are still managing them as if it were 1995.

For more than a century, franchise value was largely determined by geography. However, Formula 1 and Wrexham cashed in on an opportunity few owners discuss: the bigger the market, the bigger the opportunity. Digitization enables organizations to build audiences far beyond the physical boundaries of their home markets.

For the first time in sports history, a franchise's digital footprint is more important than its geographic footprint.

Historically, geography determined value. Tomorrow, audience ecosystems will establish value.

A fan in Mumbai can follow a team as closely as a season-ticket holder sitting courtside. A supporter in São Paulo can buy merchandise, consume content, engage with creators, participate in fantasy sports, and interact with team branded experiences without ever entering the stadium.

For decades, owners focused on maximizing local market share. Now, the next generation of value creation will come from maximizing global audience engagement.

Think about it. Audiences scale differently than geography, and audiences are what investors buy.

In fact, the biggest misunderstanding in sports ownership is believing the team is the asset.

The team attracts the fans.

The fans create the value.

Sophisticated ownership groups already understand this. Their portfolios now extend far beyond the team. They include media ventures, sports betting partnerships, entertainment districts, real estate developments, digital properties, and direct-to-consumer platforms.

The franchise is no longer the entire business.

It is the anchor asset of a much larger ecosystem.

This evolution explains a question that continues to puzzle many people: Why do sports franchise valuations keep rising so dramatically?

The numbers don’t add up just from attendance growth and traditional media rights.

Investors view sports teams as platforms that generate revenue across multiple businesses and customer relationships. As a result, the value of the ecosystem is beginning to rival the value of the team.

In addition, there’s a counterintuitive benefit from teams digitizing. As technology makes content easier and cheaper to create, consumers are flooded with entertainment options. Content is abundant. However, when abundance increases, scarcity becomes more valuable.

Live sports remain one of the few experiences that millions of people still choose to consume simultaneously. Fans do not want the outcome spoiled, and they want to experience the moment together.

Consequently, shared attention is a very scarce asset in modern media. Thus, as technology floods the world with content, live sports become even more valuable because they remain one of the last large-scale attention monopolies.

So why don’t more teams leverage the new business model? Theres a big disconnect. Sports owners traditionally measure success with a scoreboard. Conversely, investors measure success with an audience graph.

A franchise can have a disappointing season and still increase enterprise value.

Likewise, a franchise can win championships and fail to maximize audience growth. Over the next decade, the gap between the two will be the most important force in sports business.

Winning championships will always matter, but using a twentieth century business model to manage a twenty-first century audience platform will torpedo franchise value.

Within a generation, the team with the most championships may not be most valuable sports franchise in the world. For sure, though, the most valuable franchise will be the team that builds the largest and most monetizable global audience.

This prediction sounds radical today.

Then again, so did the idea that a fifth-tier football club in Wales would become a global sports brand.

That’s why the next great sports dynasty will be remembered for escaping geography, not dominating the league. The owners who create the most value will be the ones who build the largest audience ecosystems.

Championships will always matter, but for the first time in sports history, the ultimate competition may not be for a trophy.

It will be for global attention.

[Editor's note: This is a contributed article from loanDNA. Streaming Media accepts vendor bylines based solely on their value to our readers.]

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