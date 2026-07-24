Sneak Preview: Find It FAST: Leveraging AI in CTV Discovery

On Thursday, Aug. 13, Ophélie Boucaud, Principal Analyst, Dataxis, will moderate the Streaming Media Connect panel “Find It FAST: Leveraging AI in CTV Discovery.” AI is transforming how viewers find content and the never-ending struggle for visibility in a saturated content ecosystem. This panel unpacks the recommendation engine architectures and real-time personalization pipelines that top streaming platforms and EPGs are using to surface the right content for the right user at the right moment and the increasing shift toward agent-assisted, conversational search. Streaming discovery experts provide engineers and product teams with a practical look at leveraging emerging tech to build and enhance discovery experiences.

Confirmed panelists include:

Register now for Streaming Media Connect!

Ophélie Boucaud joined Dataxis at the Berlin office in 2020 and has been contributing to Dataxis’ media, video, and telecom research with a strong focus on innovations in advertising markets. She is now in charge of Dataxis research and data analysis related to TV, telecommunications, and OTT industries in EMEA and Asia-Pacific. She regularly publishes strategic insights on streaming markets, advanced advertising, and telecom technologies and has participated in many panels addressing these issues.

“Discovery has been among streaming’s biggest challenges for over a decade: too much content, too little shelf space, and recommendation rows that push what platforms want to promote rather than what viewers actually want to watch,” Boucaud says. “Our panelists will discuss what AI can contribute in this new era: making more libraries findable, moving UX toward conversational and natural-language search, and freeing recommendations from rigid EPG taxonomies. They’ll also delve into the new challenges posed by generative AI: how to ground models and prevent them from hallucinating titles or mangling metadata, why trusted data should always be the foundation of any credible discovery product, and why AI is no miracle cure but a tool for improving specific engagement moments.”

Ashok Bania is VP of AI products at Gracenote, where he oversees product strategy designed to help entertainment industry customers leverage advanced technologies to make video and sports content discovery more intuitive, trustworthy, and intelligent. Bania is co-author of The Product Manifesto, a platform created to help product professionals navigate business challenges and opportunities. He speaks frequently on product leadership, creator economies, product-led growth and how product organizations must evolve as AI changes both how products are built and what users expect.

“AI is empowering video services to reinvent search, discovery and recommendation capabilities that connect viewers to content in amazing ways,” Bania says. “But there’s a problem. Because AI-powered user experiences are probabilistic, they’re highly prone to errors and confabulation. In fact, recent Gracenote research pegs the hallucination rate for TV show and movie metadata attributes delivered by an ungrounded LLM at around 80% to 90%. At Streaming Media Connect, I look forward to discussing opportunities for services to benefit from AI-driven content discovery and sharing data that underscores the critical importance of user trust to these efforts.”

Jon Giegengack is the principal at Hub Entertainment Research, which he founded in 2013. Thanks to his more than 20 years of experience in research for the entertainment industry, he recognized the need for real-time insight about the changing world of digital entertainment. Giegengack works with leading entertainment brands including ABC, Comcast, Netflix, Sony, AMC, and AT&T. He is a regular speaker at industry events and has been quoted in publications like Variety, TheWrap, Forbes, and Bloomberg.

“Public discourse has mostly centered on the AI use cases that pose ‘existential threats’ to Hollywood, such as AI-generated video, music, or actors,” Giegengack shares. “But our research shows the most appealing AI use cases to consumers are the ones that simplify the viewing experience, in particular improved discovery. Consumers want natural language discovery that allows them to describe the content they want in their own words, and they want to see results across their services (not just in one app)—in other words, the kind of tasks that AI does exceptionally well.”

Alok Ranjan is CEO and co-founder at Future Today, which owns and operates popular channels including HappyKids, Fawesome, and iFood.tv on OTT devices and connected TVs. Ranjan has app-building and video-management expertise, as well as experience in content creation and products for AI-driven editorial processes, content acquisition, editorial optimization, and video search. He was previously senior business strategy manager at Microsoft.

“Here’s the real shift: AI recommendations used to be built almost entirely on past behavior—what you clicked, what you watched. Now, natural-language search lets viewers simply express what they want in the moment, and the system responds to intent rather than just history. That’s a meaningful improvement,” Ranjan shares. “But it isn’t sufficient on its own—particularly for family content, where the right recommendation isn’t just relevant, it’s appropriate. The platforms getting this right treat AI as the engine for discovery, while people remain responsible for the judgment behind it.”

Chris Ambrozic is VP and general manager of TiVo’s content discovery group, a portfolio of data-rich, AI-enabled tools for entertainment companies to build outstanding personalized user experiences. Throughout his career, Ambrozic has been passionate about the application of machine learning solutions to drive real-time decision-making and optimization.

“We’re entering a new era where viewers search with conversations instead of keywords, giving platforms far richer context about what they actually want,” Ambrozic says. “What excites me most is what AI does with that context. It can finally explain the ‘why’ behind a recommendation, in language people trust, instead of an opaque match score. Done right, that turns discovery from a search into something closer to a recommendation from a friend who knows your taste, and takes the friction out of finding something worth watching.”

Register now for Streaming Media Connect!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles