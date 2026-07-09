The Next Battle in Sport Isn't Content. It's Context

The sports industry has spent the last decade solving a content problem. We now have more cameras, more feeds, more highlights, more clips and more platforms than ever before. We can stream from almost anywhere. We can personalize experiences, generate highlights automatically and distribute content globally in seconds. Rights holders, broadcasters, clubs and leagues are producing content at a scale that would have been unimaginable just a few years ago.

By almost any measure, we have won the content battle.

The problem is that content was never the thing we were running out of. Context was.

For years, the industry has operated on a simple assumption: more content equals more engagement. If fans can watch more matches, consume more clips, access more behind-the-scenes footage and follow more athletes across more platforms, then engagement should naturally increase. Sometimes it does. Increasingly, it doesn't. Because content only has value when people understand why they should care about it.

Take a football transfer rumour. For an existing fan, a two-minute clip discussing a potential signing can be fascinating. They understand the player, the club, the tactical implications and the wider story surrounding the season. They instantly recognize why the information matters. For somebody encountering the same clip for the first time, it can be almost meaningless. The content is identical. The context is completely different.

I think this is one of the biggest challenges facing sports organizations today. We live in an industry that has become exceptionally good at creating content and surprisingly poor at providing context. In many ways, we've become victims of our own success. Every technology cycle has made content easier to create. Smartphones, social media, cloud production, automated cameras and artificial intelligence have dramatically increased output. Sports organizations can now produce more content in a week than many produced in an entire season a decade ago. Yet many still struggle to answer a simple question: why should a new fan care?

This matters because the journey into fandom has changed. A generation ago, many fans discovered sports through live broadcasts. The match itself provided much of the context. Commentary explained the significance. Broadcasters introduced the personalities. Viewers learned the rivalries, the history and the storylines simply by watching. Today, that first interaction might happen on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube or through a creator. A fan may encounter a highlight before they know the competition. They might know the athlete before they know the team. They may discover the story before they understand the sport.

The traditional journey has been reversed, and that changes everything.

Increasingly, the organizations succeeding with younger audiences aren't necessarily producing the most content. They are helping audiences understand why that content matters. They are creating entry points rather than simply creating assets. Formula 1 is perhaps the most obvious example. While Drive to Survive is often discussed as a documentary series, I think its real value lies elsewhere. It provides context. It introduces rivalries, personalities, pressure and consequence. It gives audiences a reason to care before asking them to invest hours watching a race.

The same principle applies far beyond motorsports. The most successful content increasingly isn't the content that tells you what happened. It's the content that tells you why it matters. That's also where I think artificial intelligence may have a bigger role to play than many people realize. Much of the current AI conversation focuses on efficiency. AI-generated highlights. Automated production. Personalized recommendations. Useful developments, certainly. But perhaps not the most important ones.

The bigger opportunity may be helping audiences navigate complexity. Helping new fans understand competitions. Explaining storylines. Connecting clips, statistics, personalities and moments into something coherent. Helping somebody move from casual interest to genuine engagement. In other words, generating context rather than simply generating content.

The same challenge exists inside live production. The sports industry loves talking about more cameras, more angles and more data. Yet the most memorable moments in sports rarely happen because somebody added another feed. They happen because somebody understood the story that needed to be told. Technology gives us the tools. Context gives those tools meaning.

That's why I think the next battle in sports won't be fought over content libraries, streaming platforms or production workflows. Most organizations already have more content than they know what to do with. The real challenge is helping audiences navigate it. Helping them understand why a moment matters. Helping them discover stories worth following. Helping them connect with athletes, teams, and competitions in a meaningful way.

Because in an industry overflowing with content, context is becoming the most valuable asset of all.

The sports organizations that win the next decade won't necessarily be the ones producing the most content.

They will be the ones helping fans understand why they should care about it.

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