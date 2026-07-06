Comcast Secures Lock on UK Commercial TV

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TV is to sell its media and entertainment division, including its broadcast channels and ITVX streaming service, to Sky for £1.6 billion ($2.1bn), marking one of the most consequential restructurings in modern British broadcasting. The deal positions Sky, owned by Comcast, as the UK’s largest commercial broadcaster and creates a new domestic heavyweight designed to compete more aggressively with global streaming giants such as Netflix, Amazon, and YouTube.

The move has been in train for a while and already has significant synergies in advertising technology. Comcast now shares with Sky, ITV, and Channel 4 its Universal Ads marketplace which enables first time, small and medium-sized enterprises to create, buy, and measure premium TV advertising campaigns across the three broadcasters' sales houses.

Officially launched at the Cannes advertising festival last month, the pact between Comcast and the UK commercial broadcasters was announced over a year ago. It represents the first international expansion by Comcast for its self-service ads platform.

Sky chief executive Dana Strong called the transaction with ITV “a defining moment for British media,” arguing that consolidation is now essential as traditional broadcasters face intensifying competition and rapid shifts in viewing behaviour. ITV’s studio arm — the production powerhouse behind Love Island, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and Coronation Street — is not part of the sale and will instead be spun off as a standalone London-listed company.

ITV will receive £1.2bn ($1.6bn) in cash on completion, plus up to £200m ($267m) in performance-related add-ons tied to 2027 advertising revenues. The broadcaster expects to return around £950m ($1.26) to shareholders. Sky has committed to spending £2.1bn ($2.8bn) on ITV Studios content between 2028 and 2032, safeguarding long-running franchises and ensuring continuity for viewers. As ITV noted in the deal documents, “Viewers will continue to enjoy the shows they know and love,” including Coronation Street, This Morning, and News at Ten.

The takeover will undergo intense regulatory scrutiny. The merged ITV-Sky advertising operation would command more than 70% of the UK TV ad market, a level of concentration likely to draw close attention from the Competition and Markets Authority and Ofcom. UK government Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has already signalled a willingness to intervene in major media mergers, and Ofcom is expected to examine issues around

Sky News’ ownership and ITV’s stake in ITN, which produces ITV News, Channel 4 News and 5 News.

ITV remains legally required to provide free-to-air public service broadcasting until at least 2034, meaning Sky must honour obligations around peak-time national news, regional output and UK production quotas. Analysts warn that significant job losses are likely as duplicated functions across the two organisations are rationalised.

The deal comes amid wider upheaval at Comcast, which last week announced plans to spin off its media assets — including Sky and NBCUniversal — into a separate publicly listed company. For ITV, the sale marks a strategic pivot away from the structural pressures facing traditional broadcasters. As ITV chair Andrew Cosslett put it, the transaction “secures ITV’s crucial role as a public service broadcaster” while giving the combined business the scale to compete globally.

The takeover is expected to complete in the second half of 2027, subject to regulatory approval. For now, ITV Studios will emerge as a pure-play production company, while Sky gains a powerful new free-to-air platform — a reshaping of British television that would have been unthinkable just a decade ago.

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