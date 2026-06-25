The Future of CTV Will Be Defined by Mindset, Not Just Reach

The promise of CTV has always been framed around scale. Combining the storytelling power of TV with the targeting precision of digital makes it attractive to advertisers. Buying a slot during a Christmas Day special or a World Cup final used to guarantee a captive audience, but this is no longer the case. UK viewing now splits across live broadcast, broadcaster on-demand (BVOD), subscription platforms and video-sharing services.

Barb's What People Watched in 2025 report put live viewing at 45% of total identified viewing on the TV set in December 2025, with on-demand streaming at 38% across the year. Planners have more ways than ever to reach audiences across screens, so reach on its own is no longer a differentiator. What's more difficult is to make sure an ad lands in the right context, at the right moment, with the viewer in the right mindset. This is what will define the next phase of CTV.

A big part of the problem is that planning has not kept pace with how audiences actually watch. Broadcast thinking still shapes digital buying, with its focus on maximizing impressions and extending reach. This model worked well when audiences were captive and environments were predictable. Now that viewers frequently move between platforms, formats and states of attention within a single evening, it isn't nearly so effective.

Attention is not a fixed quantity. Time-in-view metrics tell you that an ad was on screen, but do not tell you if anyone was looking. Two impressions with identical delivery metrics can produce very different levels of engagement and recall. That variability is the part of the equation traditional metrics miss, and it raises a real question about how we define quality in CTV.

Research has found that streaming video delivered an average of 79% attentive viewing, made up of 59% active and 20% passive attention. Digital environments in the same study sat closer to 20%. Advertisers risk paying premium rates for placements that deliver on reach and viewability metrics yet fail to engage, because the surrounding content or the viewer's mindset does not fit the message.

For UK advertisers this matters because of the sheer breadth of content now in play. Premium broadcaster services such as ITVX and Channel 4 sit alongside global subscription platforms and creator-led video, and the TV set has become the most-used device for watching YouTube. Within each of those sit very different types of content, each shaping how an ad is received.

Ad-supported viewing is no longer a niche either. 42% of viewers now watch through ad-supported services, a seven-point rise year-on-year, ahead of both broadcaster and subscription on-demand. More UK ad inventory is opening up across more varied environments, which makes the choice of environment even more important.

Consider a viewer settled into a long-form drama against someone dipping in and out of short clips. One mindset is immersive and emotionally engaged; the other is transient and exploratory. Treating those two contexts as interchangeable overlooks a critical factor in performance. This is why traditional approaches to brand safety need a rethink. Avoiding harmful or unsuitable content is still essential, but it is a baseline rather than a strategy. The more useful question is whether an environment actively suits the brand's message and objectives.

Suitability is more nuanced than safety. It weighs context, tone and relevance, and asks whether an ad complements the content around it rather than merely avoiding risk. In CTV, where viewing tends to be more immersive than other digital channels, this distinction carries more weight. Eliminating inventory that is irrelevant frees up budget and opportunity to better reach campaign goals. Suitability approached in this way changes from a cost of doing business into a driver of effectiveness.

AI is making it possible to understand content at a much deeper level and at scale. Rather than relying on broad categories or blocklists, the better contextual systems read tone, sentiment and meaning, and match ads to content in a way that feels relevant. The value is not automation for its own sake, but the ability to understand an environment closely enough to know whether it genuinely fits a brand, and to do that across inventory no human team could review manually.

Curated environments give planners a way to select content that fits brand values and campaign goals while improving attention and recall. The media owners and platforms that can show how their content is composed, and demonstrate that they support high-quality, suitable environments, will be better placed to attract spend. The job is moving from aggregating audiences to curating experiences, and the planner's role moves with it, toward strategy, oversight and defining what is or isn't a suitable environment for each campaign.

The future of CTV will not be decided by who delivers the most impressions, but by who delivers the most meaningful ones. In a market defined by choice and fragmentation, relevance becomes the most valuable currency a brand can buy. Reach still matters. But without the right mindset around it, reach is only part of the equation.

[Editor's note: This is a contributed article from Channel Factory. Streaming Media accepts vendor bylines based solely on their value to our readers.]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles