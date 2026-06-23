The Perks and the Perils of Pop-Up FAST Channels

Over the last several years, FAST (free ad-supported TV) channels have emerged as one of the most dynamic categories within the CTV space. Fox’s Tubi, Paramount’s Pluto TV, and Comcast’s Xumo Play are just a few examples of the numerous FAST channel options. They are ideal for genre-specific categories such as live sports and concerts, comedy, game shows, holidays, and classic TV and films, and they can even be curated down to specific beloved programs such as the Columbo channel on NBCUniversal’s Cozi TV and the Murder, She Wrote channel on Pluto TV. They can also be developed to reach specific demographics, such as the LGBTQ+ FAST channel Revry and the Latino audience-oriented Canela.TV.

The flexibility of FAST channels has led to the emergence of FAST channel pop-ups, which can be created to cover niche content, test formats, and even react to specific events, such as an iconic celebrity’s passing, to showcase their work. This vitality has generated a growing demand for pop-up FAST channels, and while the technology to launch them continues to improve, there are still technical, marketing, discoverability, and other logistical issues to overcome. In this article, several industry experts weigh in on both the various benefits and challenges of FAST channel pop-ups and what their continued development means for the industry.

The Best Use Cases for Creating a Pop-Up FAST Channel

Many of the best use cases for creating a pop-up FAST channel involve immediate, high-profile events, including live events such as sports or concerts, new-season programming premieres, cultural moments, and more.

Sports, in particular, has emerged as one of the top content areas for FAST channel pop-ups. Fubo Sports Network, majority-owned by Disney, arose as an early genre-specific FAST channel, giving it a solid foundation for experimenting with event-specific releases. Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Studios, says, “Fubo launched its first owned-and-operated FAST channel, Fubo Sports Network, in 2019, far ahead of our competitors. At the time, we were one of only a handful.”



Head of Fubo Studios Pamela Duckworth

Duckworth describes sports as “a prime use case for pop-up FAST channels. That’s because they’re often seasonal or tournament-based, bringing in high concentrations of viewers at peak moments. To support Fubo’s exclusive rights to the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers, we stand up dedicated pop-up channels during tournaments when key matches are streaming live at the same time. This way, we can stream all of this high-stakes soccer content in real time and make it easy for our audience to find.”

Duckworth notes that Fubo has also enjoyed “loads of success creating league-specific FAST channels. Take the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), which started streaming on our Fubo Sports Network FAST channel in 2022. The league’s content became so popular that we decided to give it a dedicated home, and together with BKFC, we launched their very own channel. We even created a second version of the channel in Spanish called BKFC en Español. We spotted an up-and-coming league with potential and made it a knockout success.”

Srinivasan KA, Amagi’s co-founder and president of global business, breaks down the origins of pop-up FAST channels and their current numbers: “Three structural shifts have made pop-up channels strategically interesting in 2026 in ways they weren’t 3 or 4 years ago. Event-based streaming has become a core part of broadcast strategy, with rights now sold across OTT apps, FAST platforms, owned-and-oper­ated properties, and social endpoints. Cloud playout has lowered the economic barrier to temporary channel operations. And FAST and CTV platforms now actively merchandise time-bound channels, giving them a real distribution path.”



Amagi Co-Founder Srinivasan KA

Srinivasan breaks down the data from Amagi’s analysis, which clearly shows the domi­nance of events programming, especially sports, for pop-up FAST channels:

84% of all live events Amagi managed in Q1 2025 were sports.

Global sports-channel viewership on FAST grew 150% year over year, against 40% overall FAST viewership growth in the same period and alongside a 65% increase in live sports hours.

67% of media executives surveyed by Amagi see opportunistic value in delivering niche sports as a FAST channel or pop-up event.

75% of video sports providers surveyed are open to featuring pop-up live sports programming.

47% of U.S. viewers say a free live event would encourage them to start a trial of a paid streaming service.

Rebecca Avery, owner and principal of Integration Therapy, notes how FAST pop-up channels can keep pace with real-world events and match the news cycle. “The most powerful use case is when there’s something happening in the world right now,” she says. “When I was at Pluto TV, Anthony Bourdain passed away. Within a couple of hours, we had an Anthony Bourdain channel live. The viewership was strong, and, more importantly, it was a respectful tribute to an American treasure. It showed our audience that we were paying attention to the same things they were. That’s the real opportunity with pop-up channels: being the platform that moves as fast as the news cycle. When you can do that consistently, you stop being just another streaming option, and you become the place people instinctively go to when something happens. That’s brand loyalty built in real time.”



Integration Therapy Owner & Principal Rebecca Avery

Revry co-founder and COO Alia J. Daniels notes the importance of building pop-ups around events that can be further optimized through audience involvement, as well as what Revry has done in these areas. “The strongest pop-ups sit on top of cultural moments that already have audience intent: seasonal tentpoles, IP anniversaries, identity activations, live events,” she says. “Revry ran our pop-up for QueerX starting in 2020, where audiences watched nominated content and voted on category winners inside the channel. The voting was the incentive to return. YouTube’s stations at Coachella 2026 extend the model further, letting people who have never set foot in the Coachella Valley experience the festival in real time. Pop-ups built around cultural moments expand access beyond the physical footprint and give audiences a reason to stay.”



Revry Co-Founder & COO Alia J. Daniels

The Unique Challenges of Launching a Pop-Up FAST Channel

While the real-time nature of pop-up FAST channels is one of their greatest strengths, there are unique challenges in launching them amid a sea of content. One of the primary issues in CTV overall is discoverability, and this is especially true for FAST pop-ups, which can be short-lived and require immediate attention to fully reach their potential with viewers.

Dimitri Tarassenko, LTN’s SVP of product management, notes, “Discoverability is a perennial problem, not just for pop-ups but also for full-time channels. The solution isn’t necessarily new: cross-promotion through other channels, focused electronic programming guide (EPG) placement, homepage or portal ads within streaming apps or platforms. Online video platforms are clearly in a better position to promote their pop-ups as they control the EPG, but individual media companies have some ways to cross-promote pop-ups on their full-time FAST or even traditional linear channels.”



LTN SVP Product Management Dmitri Tarassenko

Russell Foy, CEO and co-founder of FASTchannels.tv, agrees and offers further observations about discoverability and engagement issues with FAST channels in general: “While the technical barriers to launching a FAST channel have decreased significantly, discoverability and audience acquisition remain the most significant challenges. Securing distribution on platforms is only the first step; sustained success depends heavily on marketing and promotion. Without a clear strategy to drive viewers to the channel—through social media, partnerships, PR, or cross-promotion—new FAST channels can struggle to gain traction.”



FASTchannels.tv CEO & Co-Founder Russell Foy

Pre-planning and a multichannel approach to marketing and engagement are also essential. “The strongest pop-ups don’t just put a stream on air,” Foy says. “They add pre-event coverage, post-event discussion, highlight loops, alternate commentary, regional or team-specific feeds, and shoulder programming. That’s what turns a feed into a monetizable product.”

Avery observes that many of these challenges also depend on the type of pop-up channel that is being launched. “If you’re responding to something that just happened, like we did at Pluto TV with the Anthony Bourdain channel, the most obvious challenge is time,” she says. “You don’t have 45 or 60 days to run a marketing campaign. You’re launching right now, and your discoverability strategy has to already be built into the platform before the event ever happens.”

Avery expands on Foy’s emphasis on building actions that expand around a pop-up channel to further bolster its impact. “Whether the pop-up is planned or reactive, the harder challenge is the engagement and operations strategy around it,” she says. “Once someone lands on your pop-up channel, what do you want them to do next? How are you using the programming, the ad breaks, the chyrons to drive them toward the action you actually want? Are you trying to keep them on the platform? Drive them to related content? Convert them to a subscription tier? That needs to be designed before the channel goes live, not figured out after.”

Avery goes on to describe what she calls “the part that almost nobody thinks about: the after. A pop-up channel is temporary by design, which means that at some point, it comes down. But links don’t expire when you want them to. Someone is going to find a link to your pop-up channel after it’s gone and click on it. What happens then? A dead link? A redirect to related content? A landing page that captures the interest? If you haven’t planned for that moment, it looks sloppy at best and damages trust at worst. The pop-up lifecycle doesn’t end when you pull the channel. It ends when the last person clicks the last link.”

Pop-Up FAST Channel Technical and Economic Hurdles

When FAST channels first emerged, there were many technical complexities to address, including the nuances of ad insertions, distribution, and playout. Today, automation has eliminated many of these issues, but some elements remain that are specific to pop-ups.

LTN’s Tarassenko says, “While the technology used for creating a pop-up FAST channel is not much different from the tools you would use for a full-time channel, what changes is the commitment terms for the service (months or even weeks instead of years)—and this changes the economics significantly. Channels where public cloud is used for origination won’t enjoy the same level of resource pricing without longer commitments, and that may actually influence the technology picks. FAST is uniquely suited for pop-up channels, as the costs of spinning a channel up and down are orders of magnitude lower than those associated with traditional linear channels with on-prem origination, traffic, etc.

However, these costs are still not zero, and the key here is figuring out operational efficiencies. Channel creators should ask themselves, ‘Can I just replicate the processes we use for full-time channels, or do I need different tools? Can I reuse the programmatic ad sales setup I already have and plug in pop-up channel inventory as an add-on, or is it a new workflow?’ All of these questions may have different answers depending on what technology is used for traffic, linear channels, ad sales, and full-time FAST.”

Avery emphasizes the technological, legal, and economic variables at play, depending on the entity that launches a pop-up FAST chan­nel. “Companies that own their end-to-end stack are often built for exactly this kind of agility,” she says. “They control the variables, so they can move. Companies that rely on vendors are in a different position. A lot of master service agreements simply don’t account for pop-up channels. That’s not a knock on vendors—it’s genuinely hard to structure pricing around something temporary. Do you charge for spinning up the channel? For taking it down? For the days it was live? If a channel is up for 2 weeks, how do you bill for that fairly? Most vendor contracts weren’t written with that question in mind. What ends up happening is a negotiation in the middle of a live event, which is exactly the wrong time to be figuring out commercial terms. Companies that own their stack don’t have that problem. They have a form of operational freedom that a lot of their competitors are underestimating.”

Srinivasan underscores Avery’s observations concerning the type and scale of the organization. “A pop-up still needs to be carried by FAST platforms, and each platform has its own onboarding cycle, technical specifications for ad markers (SCTE-35 placement), EPG formats,

transcoding profiles, and closed-captioning requirements,” he says. “Securing prime placement for a 6-week channel takes the same business development effort as for a permanent one, but with a fraction of the runway to recoup. The publishers who succeed with pop-ups tend to either run a continuous pipeline of them on a single platform deal or maintain standing relationships across the major FAST aggregators that let them launch new pop-ups without re-negotiating from zero.”

Srinivasan also highlights the precarious­ness of pop-up channels built specifically around live events or shows. “For true live-event channels built around a tournament, a concert, a breaking news cycle, or a multiday esports run, the channel’s entire reason for existing depends on flawless live-event delivery. That means redundant ingest, low-latency distribution, real-time graphics insertion, alternate commentary feeds, regional sub-feeds where rights vary by territory, sponsor-specific graphics and ad pods, and the ability to flex up capa­city for peak concurrent viewership and back down once the event ends. A permanent channel has a hundred ways to recover from a bad day. A live-event pop-up has one shot.”

The Matter of Metrics

Measuring success for pop-up FAST channels can vary widely depending on a channel’s objectives, but Foy notes that many essential indicators are widely used. “For monetized chan­nels, key metrics include ad requests, impressions, fill rates, and revenue,” he says. “These provide insight into both audience scale and monetization efficiency. For non-monetized or brand-driven initiatives, reach and engagement become more important. Metrics such as total viewing hours, session length, and ad requests (as a proxy for viewership) help demonstrate audience interest. In many cases, even modest revenue combined with strong engagement can validate a channel’s potential, providing a foundation for future investment, expanded content libraries, and broader distribution.”

The entry point for a pop-up channel also impacts its metrics. Tarassenko says, “The question we are often trying to answer is: How much traffic for the main event was driven by the pop-up? How many viewers decided to watch a new season of the show or buy a ticket to the second day of the festival in part because they watched a pop-up channel? While there are some platforms and players that allow this conversion to be tracked directly (think clicking a ‘buy tickets’ banner while watching a FAST pop-up for a festival), a lot can also happen on the other side of the conversion, where FAST pop-ups can be tracked as one of multiple sources of traffic, along with other promotion efforts.”

According to Avery, engagement is the core metric: “How many people showed up? How long did they stay? How much did they actually watch?” But she believes the ultimate measure of success is the channel’s long-term impact. “The number I care most about is what happens after. Did the pop-up bring someone onto the platform who then stayed and started watching something else? That’s the real win. A pop-up channel that drives discovery and keeps people in the ecosystem is doing two jobs at once: capturing a moment and building a habit. If someone lands on your pop-up channel and then spends the next hour watching content they never would have found otherwise, that’s a successful pop-up. Viewership on the channel itself matters, but retention on the platform is the number that tells you whether it actually worked.”

Reaching Younger Target Audiences

With short-form content becoming the primary mode of media consumption among younger audiences, pop-up FAST channels seem to have great potential to engage Gen Z and younger demographics. How can influencers be tapped to help hype a pop-up FAST channel, especially to explore integrating short-form content that can be cross-platformed on social media like TikTok?

“Figuring out the seamless user experience for someone to go from a TikTok video to the platform or app that carries the FAST channel is key,” Tarassenko says. “The problem is not insurmountable here, as most of the audience we are discussing is already using their mobile devices to watch FAST content. This makes it easier to ‘bridge’ the gap between social content promoting the channel and the channel itself on a TV set. A lot can be done with promotional accounts for the pop-up channels themselves in the context of these social platforms, where some abridged form of the pop-up channel content can be hosted.”

Foy stresses that a cross-platform strategy is essential. “Reaching younger audiences requires a cross-platform content strategy that blends traditional FAST programming with short-form and social media content,” he says. “Influencers play a critical role in this ecosys­tem. By creating and promoting short-form clips—whether it’s highlights, behind-the-scenes content, or original segments—creators can drive awareness and funnel audiences from platforms like TikTok into FAST channels. Short-form content also translates well into FAST environments, particularly for genres such as sports highlights, music, news, and social media-driven programming. When used effectively, it creates a feedback loop: Social platforms drive discovery, while FAST channels provide longer-form engagement and monetization opportunities.”

Pop-Up FAST Channels and the Future of FAST

Pop-up FAST channels offer numerous possibilities for engagement and development that extend well beyond their live periods. There needs to be a broader way of thinking about how pop-ups can help drive the evolution of FAST channels in general.

“Pop-up FAST channels often act as a launch­pad for larger, more permanent initiatives,” Foy says. “Once a channel demonstrates consistent viewership and engagement, operators can expand programming, secure additional distribution, and pursue partnerships with larger streaming platforms. In some cases, successful channels evolve into standalone streaming services, supported by white-label apps and dedicated platforms. This transition allows for greater control over branding, user experience, and monetization strategies. There is also strong potential for curated ecosystems built around pop-up content—featuring themed channels, seasonal programming, or brand-specific experiences. These models can create a sense of urgency and novelty, encouraging viewers to explore new content while giving brands a flexible platform for targeted storytelling and campaigns.”

Ultimately, the rapid development of technology, especially AI, will make FAST channels more dynamic and personalized for all users, thereby increasing the power of FAST platforms, whether the content is meant to be presented and viewed over a short or long time frame.

“The operational lift of launching a pop-up is still too high for most companies. Smart metadata fixes that,” Avery says. “But beyond pop-ups specifically, what I’m watching is hyper-personalization. Imagine a user landing on a platform and saying, ‘I want to watch shows about cooking and travel,’ and an auto-playlist starts that functions exactly like a FAST channel—curated, linear, always on—built specifically for that person in that moment. That’s where smart metadata and AI come together.Not to replace programming judgment, but to deliver a genuinely custom channel out of an existing OTT library for every single user. That’s the future of FAST, and it’s closer than people think.”

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