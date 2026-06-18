Serenading the Creator Economy With Branded Music Videos: A Q&A With VP of US Sales Melissa Sofo

The world's leading music video network, Vevo, has seen an emerging trend of branded music videos from prominent companies such as Coca-Cola and Volkswagen.

This convergence of music videos and advertising is creating a dynamic emotional connection and a personal sense of engagement for viewers in ways that other types of media often can’t. Brands use music videos to engage with culture alongside influential artists through choreography, storytelling, aesthetics, and language, creating highly shareable content. This is not just MTV-era nostalgia; these videos are built for today's social and streaming environment.

In this Q&A, Vevo’s Vice President of US Sales, Melissa Sofo, delves into how brands and artists are working together to increase audience participation through seamless authenticity and intelligent alignment with Gen Z and Millennials.



Vevo’s Vice President of US Sales, Melissa Sofo

What are some unique ways that branded music videos can engage with audiences, especially in comparison to the more traditional path of using a popular song as a background track within a commercial?

Music videos are built around emotion, visual storytelling, culture, and fandom. When a brand is integrated in a way that feels natural to the artist and the audience, it becomes part of the content people are actively choosing to watch.

That distinction is important. A commercial may borrow the equity of a song, while a branded music video can create a fuller cultural moment around the artist, the track, and the brand. It also has a longer life. Fans return to music videos again and again, share them, interpret them, and use them as a way to connect with the artist. That creates more opportunities for the brand to be seen in a context that feels entertaining and relevant.

Could you discuss some recent examples of branded music videos that successfully gained traction on social media? What were some of the key ingredients that made these videos resonate with viewers to the point of them widely sharing the content?

Hollister’s work with Gigi Perez is a great recent example. The campaign tapped into graduation season, an emotional life milestone that resonates across generations, and centered around Perez’s cover of Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life),” a '90s classic that already carries deep cultural associations with transition and reflection. It felt especially relevant to both Gen Z and Millennials because the music was not just a backdrop; Perez’s performance and the visual storytelling were the centerpiece, bringing the emotions, lifestyle, and culture to life.

Volkswagen’s collaboration with J Balvin and emerging Latin artists is another strong example of a brand using music videos to connect with audiences in a more culturally relevant way. It went beyond product placement and positioned the brand as supporting artists and reaching fans who are on the pulse of what is trending.

The common thread is authenticity and seamless alignment. The artist fit has to make sense; the artist and brand need to share a natural audience connection; the story has to come first, and the brand cannot overpower the creative. When fans feel like the content gives them something, whether that is a new song, a new artist, a meaningful story, or a moment they want to be part of, they are much more likely to rewatch or share it.

How does audience participation factor into branded videos? In what ways does this engagement manifest?

Fandom and audience engagement are a major part of why music videos are such a powerful format for brands. Fans do not just watch music videos once and move on. They rewatch, share, comment, and bring the content into their own communities. Music fandom is deeply tied to identity and community. In Vevo’s research, nine in ten music fans said fandom is central to who they are, and 96% identify as part of a fandom. When brands show up authentically in those spaces, they become part of conversations, communities, and cultural moments that fans are already invested in.

That participation can show up in a lot of ways. Sometimes it is direct, through social sharing or word of mouth. Other times it is more about discovery. A fan may find an artist through a branded video, then go back and watch the rest of that artist’s catalog. In fact, 73% of viewers say that when they discover a new artist, they watch all of that artist’s available music videos. That is where music video content becomes especially valuable, because it can create a path from one campaign moment into a longer relationship with the artist and the brand.

For marketers, that means the opportunity extends beyond the initial launch. A great branded music video can live across YouTube, social, connected TV, and the artist’s Vevo channel, giving the campaign more ways to reach audiences over time. It also allows brands to become part of fan behaviors that naturally repeat. More than half of viewers rewatch new music videos multiple times in their first week, and 2 in 3 fans say they are more favorable toward brands that align with artists and the music industry. When a brand becomes part of fandom, it is not just generating impressions; it is building relevance and connection over time.

I’ve read that some common types of branded music videos include remakes of popular songs with new lyrics and product placements displayed directly within a popular artist’s video. What’s interesting to me is that in previous generations, actions like these were often perceived by music fans as an artist “selling out,” but that kind of value judgment doesn’t seem as prevalent among Gen Z and Millennials. What do you think has changed in the cultural zeitgeist that has made the fusion of art and marketing less controversial?

Fans are much more fluent in how the creator economy works today. They understand that artists, creators, and brands are collaborating all the time. The difference is that audiences expect those collaborations to feel genuine. They are very quick to recognize when something feels forced.

For Gen Z and Millennials especially, the issue is less about whether a brand is involved and more about whether the partnership makes sense. Does the artist actually feel connected to the brand? Is the content entertaining? Is the brand helping make something possible that fans want to see? When the answer is yes, the partnership can feel additive rather than distracting.

Have there also been any notably successful live concert productions that integrate brand marketing into the performances in ways that both connect with in-person and livestreaming audiences? How can this content also then be optimized as another form of branded music video content?

Live performances can be very powerful for brands because they combine the energy of a shared cultural moment with the reach of digital video. The key is making sure the brand enhances the experience rather than sitting on top of it.

We see this across major music and pop culture moments, from festival stages to televised performances to livestreamed concerts. The most successful integrations are rooted in the artist, the audience, and the environment.

From there, the performance can become much more than a one-time event. It can be edited into short-form clips, behind-the-scenes content, artist interviews, social assets, and premium video that lives across streaming and connected TV. In that way, a live moment can become a broader branded music video ecosystem, extending the campaign well beyond the people who were in the room or watching live. What makes music especially powerful is its ability to create lasting emotional memories. When a brand is authentically part of that experience, it becomes associated with a moment fans want to revisit, allowing the connection to deepen each time they return to the content.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles